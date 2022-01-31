All section
Caste discrimination
Video Shows Khan Sir Instigating RRB NTPC Candidates For Violence? Old Video Viral With False Claim

Image Credit: Twitter, The Indian Express

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Shows Khan Sir Instigating RRB NTPC Candidates For Violence? Old Video Viral With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  31 Jan 2022 11:17 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-31T17:12:56+05:30

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

An FIR has been lodged against the renowned YouTuber and teacher Khan Sir and several other private teachers at Patrakar Nagar Police station in Patna for inciting a mob of students.

After the agitation by the Railway Recruitment Boards Non-Technical Popular Categories Exam aspirants against the irregularities in the RRB's NTPC stage 1 exam results turned violent, a video of a Khan Sir is being shared with the claim that Khan Sir had instigated the RRB NTPC candidates for violence.

An FIR has been lodged against the renowned YouTuber and teacher Faisal Khan and several other private teachers at Patrakar Nagar Police station in Patna for inciting a mob of students.

In the video, Khan Sir can be seen standing in front of the Mann Ki Baat poster and speaking directly to the camera. He says that we will make sure that students will take over the streets. Khan Sir can be heard saying," The government should be glad that we're in the middle of this pandemic and the youth has not stepped onto the streets. But if the situation remains the same, I guarantee that the youth till take to the streets. I swear on Mother India that we will make them take to the streets. The youth will be brought to the streets and there will be no place left in Delhi for …"

Arun Pudur, founder and group president of Celframe Corporation, shared this video with a caption that reads, "Yesterday Congress & RJD IT cell trended all day supporting this Hatemonger who calls himself #KhanSir. Watch this clip where has openly threatened@narendramodi Govt of students on the street. Now tell me he is innocent. #ArrestCoachingMafia is a good start."

Another user wrote a caption, "#ArrestCoachingMafia जो "खान सर" नाम से शिक्षक की नकाब में पाकिस्तानी स्लीपर सेल की तरह देश में हिंसा आगजनी खूनखराबे की साज़िश रचने में जुटा हुआ है। देश को, विशेषकर बिहार, यूपी को अराजकता अस्थिरता की आग में झोंकने की साज़िश के इस मास्टरमाइंड को UAPA के तहत NIA गिरफ्तार करे."

[English Translation: #ArrestCoachingMafia who is engaged in plotting violence, bloodbath in the country like a Pakistani sleeper cell in a teacher's mask by the name "Khan sir". NIA should arrest this mastermind under UAPA for the conspiracy to throw the country, especially Bihar, UP in the fire of chaos and instability.]



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim. Click here, here, here and here to see the posts.

Claim:

Viral video shows that Khan Sir had instigated the RRB NTPC candidates for violence.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from August 2020 and presented out of context.

We extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid tool and ran a google reverse image search. It led us to a video uploaded on the official YouTube handle of Khan sir coaching channel, "Khan GS Research Centre" dated 31 August 2020. The title of the video reads, "Policy of SSC, Railway | Speak up for SSC Railway students | Khan Sir." In a 20:59 seconds long video, we can the similar footage as seen in the viral video. In this video, Khan sir was speaking about the release of pending results of SSC-Railway and expressing his anger regarding the management. At 13 minutes of timestamp, one can see the same footage.

It is evident from our investigation that the video being shared with the false claim that Khan sir incited RRB NTPC candidates for violence. The viral video is actually from August 2020. It was edited and shared out of context. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Images Of Injured Youths Viral As Recent RRB NTPC Exam Protests

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Khan Sir 
FIR 
Patna 
RRB NTPC 
Students protest 

