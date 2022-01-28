All You Need To About Educator Khan Sir And His Role In Bihar Railway Exam Protest

An FIR has been lodged against the renowned YouTuber and teacher Khan Sir and several other private teachers at Patrakar Nagar Police station in Patna for inciting a mob of students who set a train on fire and for damaging railways property in Gaya, Bihar.

The police lodged a complaint on the statement given by protestors taken into custody (Kishan Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Rajan Kumar, and Vikram Kumar) during the violent protest took in Bihar, reported the New Indian Express. Besides Khan sir, a case has also been registered against SK Jha, Naveen, Amarnath, Gopal Varma, Gagan Pratap sir, and other coaching operators.

They have been booked under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149, 151, 152, 186, 187, 188, 330, 332, 353, 504, 506, and 120(B) of IPC. It has non-bailable sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of IPC. Further, IPC section 149 becomes non-bailable regarding the seriousness of the offence committed.

Is Khan Sir Under Ground?

According to the reports, after the FIR lodged against Khan Sir, it is being claimed that Khan Sir has gone undergone along with five other colleagues of his teaching institute, Khan GS Research Centre, Patna. However, he had declared himself innocent before being prosecuted.

खान सर की गिरफ्तारी की खबर दोपहर से ही अफवाह के रूप में चल रही थी लेकिन मुकदमा होने से पहले खुद को बेगुनाह बताया था.उन्होंने आरोप लगाया की RRB की वजह से घटनाएं हुईं. सुनिए क्या कहा. pic.twitter.com/OjUpgaLprT — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) January 26, 2022

Why Are Students Protesting?

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, several student organizations, including the All India Students Association (AISA), have called for "Bihar Bandh" today, January 28, 2022. Since Friday, January 21, 2022, the students have been protesting against the discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board's National Thermal Power Corporation stage 1 exam results.

Students Claim "Khan Sir Is Innocent"

We contacted Md Ali, a student of Khan GS research centre, Patna. Ali, who is preparing for Railway examinations, said, "Khan Sir is being harassed unnecessarily in this matter. The allegations against him are completely baseless, and he did not ask any students to agitate."

He also said the we would protest if any action would be taken against Khan sir.

Who Is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir is a trendy coaching teacher from Patna who runs Khan GS Research Centre and is widely renowned for his unique teaching techniques. His channel Khan GS Research Center is widespread, and it has about 1.45 crore subscribers. He explains current affairs and GS topics in his Bihari accent in such a way that students are crazy about him. While teaching, he talks to the students and candidates in a typical desi Bihari style which attracts everyone.

Khan sir's popularity in the world of coaching can be gauged from the fact that his videos get more than 50 lakh views. Many videos of Khan sir have been viewed more than two to three crore times. However, his most viewed is Prison and Prison System in India, which received more than 4.4 crore views.

Khan Sir Or Amit Singh?

The real name of Khan Sir remains a mystery even today. Some people call him Amit Singh, and some as Faisal Khan. According to media reports, Khan sir was born in December 1993 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. However, the suspense still remains on the actual name of Khan sir. He once said during a lecture that he would unveil this secret when the time would come.

Khan Sir And Controversy

It is not the first time that Khan sir has been embroiled in controversies. In the past, too, he had been in the news for his remarks about the profession and producing more children in a particular community. While explaining the mystery about the removal of the French ambassador to Pakistan from the country, he made a certain statement in his lecture video that certain people did not like. Even then, there was a demand for action against him.

Also Read: Bihar Railways Exam Protest: FIR Against YouTube Educator Khan Sir, Others For Inciting Violence