2017 Video Of Stone Pelting In Kashmir Shared As Recent Incident In Jaipur

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Rajasthan,  7 Oct 2021 11:14 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

The video is being shared with a false claim to spread hatred against Muslims and target Rajasthan's Congress government.

Footage of a clash in the middle of a market is widely circulated on social media, claiming that it recently took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan ruled by Indian National Congress (INC). The clip shows a fierce mob running on a street and chanting 'Allahu Akbar' while pelting stones.

The video is shared with a Hindi caption that reads, "राजस्थान कश्मीर कब बना मालूम ही नही चला। कल जयपुर में हुआ है, आप इसके चपेट में कब आने वाले है,खुद ही तय कर लो।".

[English Translation: We didn't realise when Rajasthan became Kashmir. It happened in Jaipur yesterday. When you are going to be hit by it, decide for yourself.]

The footage is widely circulated on Twitter.


The clip is widely circulated on Facebook as well.


Image Credit:
Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

The video of the mob pelting stones and chanting 'Allahu Akbar' is of Jaipur, Rajasthan

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared video is at least four years old when a clash broke in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag in South Kashmir.

We watched the video quite a few times and spotted the hoardings of several shops in the market.

In the beginning 30 seconds of the video, a hoarding is partially spotted, which reads, "Vasco". We found that this hoarding is of a footwear shop, "Vasco Pasco", located in the Lal Chowk area. We found a photo of the shop's hoarding on the local search engine-Justdial.

Image Credit: Justdial

Below you can see the comparison.

Image Credits: Twitter

In the middle, after the first minute of the video, other hoardings are clearly spotted, which reads, "Western Hosiery" and "Sathoo Furnishing". We found that these are adjacent shops in the Lal Chowk area, and the shop "Western Hosiery" can be located through google maps as well. We found a photo of the shop's hoarding on their Facebook page.

Image Credit: Facebook

India Today contacted Khalid Sathoo, the owner of shop "Sathoo Furnishing" in the Lal Chowk area. He said, "I was present in my shop when this whole thing happened. I remember that day; some people were pelting stones towards the police forces. While this was going on, a police officer sought shelter in my shop, and I tried to help him. When the stone pelters noticed this, they came running towards my shop to get hold of him."

In conclusion, the footage of the clash is not recent and has no relation to Jaipur, Rajasthan. The clip is of 2017 when a conflict broke between police and civilians when police officers tried to disperse the protesting Kashmiri civilians in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag in South Kashmir. They had gathered to protest the persecution of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old News Of Hindu Youth Killed In Kerala Shared As Recent

