Old News Of Hindu Youth Killed In Kerala Shared As Recent

केरल में एक हिंदू युवक की गर्लफ्रेंड मुस्लिम थी घर वालों ने साजिश के तहत उस को बुलाया और उसे जिंदा जला कर मार डाला...



अब इस लिंचिंग पर ना मीडिया में कोई खबर है ना कोई नेता इस पर बोल रहे हैं... pic.twitter.com/5FBc36rAaV — रावत जी #३ह 🙏🕉️ #आओ_हिंदी_लिखे 🔱🙏 (@DeepakR61333730) October 6, 2021

Currently, a newspaper clip is viral on social media. The newspaper clip headlines read, "Kerala: Hindu man burnt alive by family of Muslim girlfriend." It is being claimed that a Hindu man in Kerala was burnt to death by the family members of his Muslim girlfriend.

While sharing this newspaper clip, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "केरल में एक हिंदू युवक की गर्लफ्रेंड मुस्लिम थी घर वालों ने साजिश के तहत उस को बुलाया और उसे जिंदा जला कर मार डाला| अब इस लिंचिंग पर ना मीडिया में कोई खबर है ना कोई नेता इस पर बोल रहे हैं."

[English Translation: In Kerala, a Hindu youth had a Muslim girlfriend; her family members called him to their home on false pretext and burnt him alive. There is no news in the media on this lynching, nor is any leader speaking on it.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

केरल में एक हिंदू युवक की गर्लफ्रेंड मुस्लिम थी। घर वालों ने साजिश के तहत लड़के को बुलाया और उसे जिंदा जला कर मार डाला।

अब इस लिंचिंग पर ना मीडिया में कोई खबर है ना ओवैसी का मुँह खुल रहा है और न गांधी का। 🤬 pic.twitter.com/OaVOqiQUei — कुलदीप शर्मा 🚩💯% FB (@ksekuldeep) October 6, 2021





Claim:

Recently in Kerala, a Hindu youth was burnt to death by the family members of his Muslim girlfriend.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral news is of 2012.

In the newspaper clip, we noticed that the victim was the vice-captain of the Kerala junior football team. Taking this as a hint, we did a keyword search on Google, leading to several media reports dated 2012. According to the local Malayali news website People 24*7 dated 03 October 2012, 23-year-old Jitu Mohan was having an affair with a girl from another religion. The incident took place in Kodungallur, Kerala. The girl family did not accept their relationship. Jeetu Mohan had said in the statement before his death that he was put on fire by the girl's brother-in-law, a police constable, and some other people.

However, according to the News18 report, the police authorities and some eyewitnesses said that Jitu set himself on fire after his attempt to convince his lover's relatives turned futile. The report also mentioned Jithu Mohan's dying statement, which says his lover's relatives, including a police officer at the Kodungallur AR camp, poured kerosene on him and set him afire in the courtyard of the cop's house. News websites Deccan Chronicle and Reddit also reported the same.

To sum up, the incident mentioned in the post is true but is nine years old. It is increasingly shared on social media to present as if it happened recently to spread communal hatred. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

