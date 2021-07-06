Image Of Elderly Jail Inmate Falsely Shared As That Of Stan Swamy Chained To Hospital Bed

A photo of an older man on oxygen support and his feet chained to the hospital bed is viral claiming that the older man is late Jesuit priest Stan Swamy. Stan Swamy (84) was a tribal rights activist who succumbed to cardiac arrest on 5 July. Following his deteriorating health, he was put on ventilator support on 3 July in Mumbai's Holy Family Hospital. National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Swamy on 8 October last year under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He was accused of participating in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence and having links to Maoists. The courts had rejected Swamy's bail pleas multiple times.

The photo is being shared with sentimental captions on Twitter and Facebook.

Imagine in a democratic country founded by likes of mahatma nehru kriplani and dr radha krishna a 84 yr old innocent man was chained to his hospital bed. pic.twitter.com/NuaQHML1kO — Raghu (Jai Congress) (@FirsebolRaghu) July 5, 2021





I seriously feel like slapping everyone who voted to the most coward ******* government. #StanSwamy pic.twitter.com/uTqwaODegh — Sriram GV (@sriramdvine) July 5, 2021













Claim:

The older man chained to the hospital bed is Stan Swamy.

Fact Check:

A reverse image search of the viral photo led us to reports of Baburam Balram Singh (94), convicted in a murder case. Singh was suffering from severe breathing issues, following which he was hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on 9 May 2021.

According to a report of Punaj Kesari, Baburam Balram Singh was serving life imprisonment for a murder case. Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, Etah District Jail Jailor, informed that the officer on duty shackled one of Singh's legs and tied the end of the chain to the bed's railing to stop the older man from fleeing away.

Image Credit: Punjab Kesari

According to a report from NDTV of 13 May, UP Additional Director General (Jail), Anand Kumar, suspended the warden Ashok Yadav and ordered clarification from his supervisory officer, after outrage on social media against the chaining of the inmate.

The Times of India also reported on 14 May that Baburam Balram Singh was brought to Etah jail on 6 February. He is a resident of the district's Kulla Habibpur village.

We conclude that the photo of convict Baburam Balram Singh tied to a hospital bed in UP has been falsely shared as a photograph of late Jesuit priest Stan Swamy who passed away on 5 July in Mumbai.

