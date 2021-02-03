Fact Check: WhatsApp Forward Claims Tata Contesting A Valentine's Day Quiz; Winner To Win Phone

A website purportedly belonging to Tata has gone viral on social media claiming Tata has organised a quiz contest, and the winner of the contest will receive a mobile phone. The message sent along with the link says, "Answer the questions to receive Valentine's Day gifts. I participated in this questionnaire and won a mobile phone. My friend also got the prize. Come and get prizes."

The Logical Indian also received the Whatsapp forward for verification on its number +91 6364000343.





Claim:

The link in the shared message directs to Valentine's day quiz, the winner of which will receive a mobile phone.

Fact Check:

The link doesn't work, and the Tata group has warned against it. The Logical Indian clicked on the link mentioned in the message. The link led to a website which said, "Today, 3 February 2021, you have been chosen to participate in our survey. It will only take you a minute and you will receive a fantastic prize: a Mi 11T! Each Wednesday we randomly choose 50 users to give them a chance to win amazing prizes. Today's prize is a Mi 11T! There will be 50 lucky winners." The top left corner of the site has the logo of Tata.





The questions asked are the gender, age, the rating that one gives to Tata Auto Services and the smartphone that one is using. One more thing to note here is that no matter how many times one reloads the page, the timer starts from around 5 minutes. It says 5 minutes remaining for you to answer the questions. Also, the comments and the number of comments remain the same.





Answering the question leads to another page showing the 9 gift boxes out of which one will have the gift.





Clicking on the gift boxes also follow the same pattern. The first click to any box will say to click again and the second click will show one has won Mi11T.







On clicking OK, it will ask to share with 5 groups or 20 friends on WhatsApp.





After sharing the link as told, it takes you to a spin-wheel competition, claiming the spin-wheel competition has been organised by their sponsors. Even the spin-wheel follows the same pattern. The first spin will show one has one extra spin and the next spin takes to another site, which again has two gift boxes to chose from.





Clicking to the loyalty program takes you to an infinite loop of browser survey. No matter how many times you try, it will again take you back to the same browser survey.





Tata Group also tweeted about it, warning against the link. Tata Group tweeted a video with the caption, "These claims and links haven't been issued by us. Be careful and always check the sources."

These claims and links haven't been issued by us. Be careful and always check the sources. pic.twitter.com/LzCQSOFF4M — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) February 2, 2021

