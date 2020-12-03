Fact Check: WhatsApp Forward Claiming Amazon Providing Exclusive Prizes Through Spin The Wheel Competition Viral

A link is being shared on WhatsApp which purportedly belongs to Amazon shopping site. The forwarded message claims that as a part of Big Billion Days, Amazon is giving exclusive gifts to its customer; to win the gift one has to click on the link and play the spin the wheel competition.

The Logical Indian received the same link multiple times on its Whatsapp number +91 63640 00343, asking to verify the claim.





Claim:



The link that is being shared on social media is from Amazon.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian clicked on one link, "https://whatsapp-free03.xyz/sp/index.php?v=10261606831778154" which led to a page showing the spin wheel. We got sceptical about the link as it said Big Billion Days, while Amazon gives discounts and offers under the tag, 'Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale'.





On clicking the link multiple times, we found that the comments and the number of likes were not changing. We also played Spin Wheel competition multiple times and found that every time spin wheel followed the same pattern. On the first spin, it will take you to extra spin and in the second spin, it will say you won Oppo F17 phone. Once you click 'OK' to claim the price, it takes you to another page where it asks you to send the link in five groups or to 20 friends on WhatsApp.





As the last step, one has to download the app and open it for 10 seconds.





We found that the link takes us to a website Planet Travel. Hence, the link being shared on WhatsApp is to promote the website Planet Travel.





We also spoke to Amazon's customer service, who said that Amazon also conducts Spinwheel competitions often but no such competition is being held right now. They also said, the link of this competition are either available on the app or they send on the registered Email-Id and not on WhatsApp.

Hence, a spam link to promote a website 'Planet Travel' is being circulated on social media in the name of Amazon shopping site.

