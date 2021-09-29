Sonia Gandhi Sitting On Only Chair While Manmohan Singh Stood? No, Viral Claim Is False

An image of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and a few big leaders of the Congress party is being shared on social media. In the viral picture, Sonia Gandhi can be seen sitting on the chair. While sharing this image, people claim that the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, was forced to stand as Sonia Gandhi sat in the only chair in the room.

There is a caption mentioned along with the image which reads in Hindi, "यह फोटो तब का है जब मनमोहन सिंह प्रधानमंत्री थे| पूरे हॉल में एकमात्र कुर्सी है जिस पर महारानी एंटोनियो माइनो बैठी है ,बाकी सभी गुलाम खड़े होकर मालकिन के हुक्म का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। यह था देश के प्रधानमंत्री का हाल ।हरामी बात करते हैं मोदी के हटाने की."

[English translation: This photo is of that time when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. Queen Antonio Maino is sitting on the only chair in the whole hall, all the other slaves standing and waiting for the mistress's command. This was the condition of the Prime Minister of the country. The bastards talk about the removal of Modi.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Sonia Gandhi was sitting on the only chair while others including the then Prime Minister were standing.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

On watching the image carefully we found that there were chairs behind Dr Manmohan Singh and other leaders. Also, the image appears as if Sonia Gandhi is going to stand up or has just sat down. The rest of the ministers present appear to have simply stood up. To verify this we did a google reverse search of the viral photo as well.

We found this image in a report of India Today dated July 2013. According to the report, Congress and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) unanimously stamped their support for the creation of a separate Telangana state from Andhra Pradesh. This image was taken during a UPA meeting on Telangana at PM's residence in New Delhi. In the other images, Manmohan Singh and other leaders can be seen seated.

At that time, Aaj Tak, Hindustan Times, One India and many other websites had also carried the viral image in their reports. According to the report of Aaj Tak, Congress also decided to recommend to the central government that Hyderabad be the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and the proposed Telangana state for 10 years. Within this period a separate new capital will be identified for Andhra in the Seemandhra region.

Our investigation shows that not only Sonia Gandhi but Manmohan Singh and other leaders were sitting on their respective chairs. Hence, the viral claim is false.

