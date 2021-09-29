All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Sonia Gandhi Sitting On Only Chair While Manmohan Singh Stood? No, Viral Claim Is False

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Sonia Gandhi Sitting On Only Chair While Manmohan Singh Stood? No, Viral Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  29 Sep 2021 11:27 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-09-29T18:13:05+05:30check update history

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this image, people are claiming that then-Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was forced to stand as Sonia Gandhi sat in the only chair in the room. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An image of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and a few big leaders of the Congress party is being shared on social media. In the viral picture, Sonia Gandhi can be seen sitting on the chair. While sharing this image, people claim that the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, was forced to stand as Sonia Gandhi sat in the only chair in the room.

There is a caption mentioned along with the image which reads in Hindi, "यह फोटो तब का है जब मनमोहन सिंह प्रधानमंत्री थे| पूरे हॉल में एकमात्र कुर्सी है जिस पर महारानी एंटोनियो माइनो बैठी है ,बाकी सभी गुलाम खड़े होकर मालकिन के हुक्म का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। यह था देश के प्रधानमंत्री का हाल ।हरामी बात करते हैं मोदी के हटाने की."

[English translation: This photo is of that time when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. Queen Antonio Maino is sitting on the only chair in the whole hall, all the other slaves standing and waiting for the mistress's command. This was the condition of the Prime Minister of the country. The bastards talk about the removal of Modi.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Sonia Gandhi was sitting on the only chair while others including the then Prime Minister were standing.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

On watching the image carefully we found that there were chairs behind Dr Manmohan Singh and other leaders. Also, the image appears as if Sonia Gandhi is going to stand up or has just sat down. The rest of the ministers present appear to have simply stood up. To verify this we did a google reverse search of the viral photo as well.

Image Credit: Aaj Tak

We found this image in a report of India Today dated July 2013. According to the report, Congress and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) unanimously stamped their support for the creation of a separate Telangana state from Andhra Pradesh. This image was taken during a UPA meeting on Telangana at PM's residence in New Delhi. In the other images, Manmohan Singh and other leaders can be seen seated.

Image Credit: India Today

At that time, Aaj Tak, Hindustan Times, One India and many other websites had also carried the viral image in their reports. According to the report of Aaj Tak, Congress also decided to recommend to the central government that Hyderabad be the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and the proposed Telangana state for 10 years. Within this period a separate new capital will be identified for Andhra in the Seemandhra region.

Image Credit: Aaj Tak

Our investigation shows that not only Sonia Gandhi but Manmohan Singh and other leaders were sitting on their respective chairs. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Shared To Show How Different Cities Did Not Support 'Bharat Bandh' Called By Farmers' Unions

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Sonia Gandhi 
Manmohan Singh 
Prime Minister 
Congress 
Chairs 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X