Caste discrimination
Old Image Shared To Show How Different Cities Did Not Support Bharat Bandh Called By Farmers Unions

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Old Image Shared To Show How Different Cities Did Not Support 'Bharat Bandh' Called By Farmers' Unions

India,  28 Sep 2021 11:56 AM GMT

An old image from Patna, Bihar, first used in 2016 at the launch of the odd-even parking scheme, is circulated by the netizens with false claims.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over forty farmers' unions, called for Bharat Bandh on 27 September to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws by the Indian parliament. The nationwide strike was observed from 6 am to 4 pm resulting in national highway blockages and traffic snarls.

In the same backdrop, netizens have shared a picture of a busy road claiming how Bharat Bandh was ineffective. Social media users shared one image with names of different cities to show their cities were 'open' and have not supported Bharat Bandh called by SKM.

The picture is captioned, "My city is fully open" followed by the name of different cities, "do not support Bharat bandh. #भारत_खुला_है".

A single picture has been shared on social media to suggest that the Bharat Bandh called by SKM was not successful. The image has been shared as Surat, Bangalore, Patna, Kohima, etcetera.




Claim:

Netizens shared a single picture as the current situation of different cities claiming they were open and did not support Bharat bandh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The picture is of 2016 and originally belongs to Patna, Bihar.

It was suspicious to find several social media posts had used the same image with the names of different cities. So, we conducted a Google reverse image search of the shared picture.

It led us to an article by Patna Beats, which used the same image as the cover photo of their report. Their article is titled, "Odd-Even Parking scheme launched in Patna to curb traffic issues" and was published on 2 November 2016. The report mentions that the Patna police traffic cell launched an odd-even parking system to regularise vehicular movements in the business hubs of Bihar's capital.

Image Credits: Patna Beats

Later, the same image was used by Khabar India.com, Dainik Bhaskar and Live India News18 for their reports on many occasions. However, all the reports were related to Patna, Bihar.

Image Credit: Khabar India.com

To sum up, an old image from Patna, Bihar, first used in 2016 at the launch of the odd-even parking scheme, is circulated by the netizens with false claims. The pictures shared on social media claiming to show the current situation of different cities amidst the call for Bharat bandh by SKM are false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: New York Times Featured Modi On Its Front Page? No, Viral Screengrab Is Photoshopped!

Bharat Bandh 
Sayunkt Kisan Morcha 
Farmer protest 
Patna 

