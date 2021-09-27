New York Times Featured Modi On Its Front Page? No, Viral Screengrab Is Photoshopped!

PM Narendra Modi concluded his three-day visit to the United States on 25 September. On his visit, the PM addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, attended the Quad summit, and held meetings including with Joe Biden-the US president, Kamla Harris-the US vice president, Scott Morrison-the PM of Australia, Yoshihide Suga-the PM of Japan, and leading US CEOs.

Indian media extensively reported Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

Amid this, social media users are sharing a purported screengrab from the New York Times claiming Narendra Modi was featured on the front page of the American daily.

The shared screengrab of the newspaper is headlined: "Last, Best Hope of Earth," followed by a subheading, which reads: "World's most loved and most powerful leader, is here to bless us."

The screengrab is viral on Facebook, and people are falling for it.

The screengrab is viral on Twitter as well.





Claim:

The New York Times featured Narendra Modi on the front page of its 26 September edition.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared screengrab is photoshopped.

We carefully observed the shared screengrab and found a few things suspicious.

The first thing that we noticed is that the spelling of the month is incorrect. 'September' is misspelt as 'Setpember'.

Image Credit: Twitter

The second is the font and style of the loosely articulated headline, reading, "Last, Best Hope of Earth." The third thing that caught our attention was the caption of Narendra Modi's photo. The photo is captioned, "His highness, Modiji is signing on a blank a4 paper to bless our country...har har Modi".

Image Credit: Twitter

The points mentioned above do not follow the journalistic standards that The New York Times, which is more than a century-old newspaper daily, has set worldwide.

We searched for The New York Times edition of 26 September and observed its front page to see whether it carried any story on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pdf of NYT's front page of the 26 September edition can be viewed here.





We also conducted a Google reverse image search of the photo used in the screengrab. We found that this photo was first shared on staticmain.narendramodi.in his own website.

Evidently, the shared screengrab is photoshopped to show that American daily The New York Times featured Narendra Modi on the front page of its 26 September edition. However, we looked at the NYT edition of the same day and did not find any such news. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

