Old Edited Photo Of Shah Rukh Khan Viral To Show Him Distressed After Aryan Khan's Arrest

Indian actor, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on 3 October after a cruise was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan Khan has been in custody for more than three weeks after multiple rejections of bail applications. NCB visited SRK's house Mannat on 21 October to collect documents related to his son.

Amidst this, SRK has been spotted visiting his son in jail several times. A photo of SRK is viral on social media, claiming to be captured from one such visit. In the picture, SRK is sitting in his car and looks highly distressed.

A Twitter user shared the photo and captioned, "Face of ShahRukhKhan after ncb raids his house Mannat".

A Facebook page shared the photo with a text, "Bacche Ki Tension" (Child's stress).

An Instagram page shared the photo with a text, "Bacche Ki Tension" (Child's stress) and captioned it "Dad" with a weeping face emoji.

The photo shows Shah Rukh Khan in distress after NCB raided his house.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the photo and found it to be edited.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral photo and found a few reports that used the same picture.

A report of The Quint used the same viral photo as their cover on a 16 March 2017 report. According to the report, while arriving at Alia Bhatt's home for her 24th birthday, SRK's car driver ignorantly ran over a photographer's foot. The photographer was immediately rushed to a hospital, and the actor took care of the medical expenses.

A report of the Indian Express used similar photos of SRK for reporting the same incident. According to the report, the photographer was a newbie who got excited to capture the actor and didn't take notice of the car's speed. The report cites an eyewitness saying, "He was a new photographer so perhaps got a little too excited seeing Shah Rukh and couldn't see that the car was very near to him. When the car ran over his foot, Shah Rukh immediately came out of the car along with his team to help him."

A report of India Today used the same viral photo as their cover while reporting about the celebrities who visited Alia Bhatt at her residence on her birthday.

We also compared the image carried by The Quint in their report dated 2017 with the viral image. Below you can see the comparison.

Comparison

We also found that NCB visited SRK's house Mannat to collect documents related to his son, not for a raid. According to reports, the visit by the anti-drug bureau was not a raid. The report quotes Sameer Wankhede, an NCB officer saying, "It wasn't a raid as erroneously reported in certain sections of media. The bureau visited to collect certain material related to the investigation of the case."



In conclusion, the photo of Shah Rukh Khan, viral claiming to show him in distress after NCB raided his house, is edited and was originally captured in 2017.



