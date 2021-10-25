Another Video Of Clash In Bangladesh Falsely Shared As Recent Communal Clash In Kolkata

A video of a clash between two religious communities is viral on social media claiming that Muslims are protesting against Puja at a Kali Mandir in Kolkata city of West Bengal. In the video, two large mobs and a police team trying to control them can be seen. The video is shared with a caption that read, "Hundreds of Muslims shouting to stop Poojas at Kali Matha Mandir in Kolkata, once poojas conducted by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. They (so-called peace lovers) want to close the Mandir. What is happening in our own country? Where are we? People of India to awake soon from their long sleep and observe what is happening around us".





Muslims protested against prayer at a Kali Mandir in Kolkata, which led to a clash between them and Hindus.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is not of Kolkata. The clashes occurred between Hindus and Muslims in Feni city of Bangladesh following the communal violence against the Hindu minority in the country.

We listened to the video carefully and heard the man recording it saying in Bengali that the clash occurred between the people belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities in front of 'Boro Masjid'.

Taking a cue from here, we did a keyword search on the internet using specific keywords. It led us to a more explicit version of the viral video on YouTube. The video was uploaded on JazaKallah Media on 16 October 2021. It was titled in the Bengali language, which translated to English read, "After the prayers in Feni, there was a hard fight between Muslims and Hindus and see what the police did". Hashtags used for the video mentioned Feni and Police.

We compared the viral video with the YouTube video and noticed many similarities. Both the videos had a similar mosque structure with the same donation box of red colour carrying a text in the Bengali language that read, "Boro Masjid". The banners and other buildings in both the videos were also identical. Also, the Police uniform seen in the viral video is associated with Bangladesh Police, not West Bengal police.

Comparision

We searched for media reports that covered this clash. According to the Business Standard report, a conflict occurred on 16 October between local residents, Awami League activists and police in the Trunk Road area in Feni town resulting in the injuries of over 50 people. The report states that Central Puja Udjapon Parishad prepared to bring out a procession in the afternoon to protest against the communal violence against the Hindu minority during Navratri celebrations. An excerpt from the report read, "When they gathered in front of the Kali Bari temple on Trunk Road, youths standing in front of the nearby Boro Mosque hurled bricks at the Hindu devotees, leading to a chase and counter-chase."

According to the Prothomalo report, Bangladeshi citizens, including the Hindu community, have been protesting. In one such protest against the attacks over Hindus and their places of worship, a conflict occurred in Feni. An excerpt from the report read, "During the human chain of the district puja celebration council on Saturday afternoon, there was a clash centred on throwing stones."

Communal violence broke in Bangladesh after an alleged incident of Hindus disrespecting the Quran during Navratri celebrations. The violence led to targeted attacks on minorities and their place of worship in the country.

To sum up, the video of a clash between Hindus and Muslims in the Deni town of Bangladesh is shared with a false claim that it happened in Kolkata, West Bengal. The video is about the clash in Bangladesh, which occurred when people protested against targeted attacks on minorities and their place of worship.

