Old Image Of Shah Rukh Khan Viral With False Claim Of Him Being Stopped At Airport Security Check By Customs Department

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department stopped Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's five team members on Nov. 12 morning at a private terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai for carrying an Apple iWatch and six other expensive watch cases, according to officials. Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani, who had returned from Dubai, had left for home and the bodyguards were coming home with their luggage when they were stopped for checking at gate number 8. The total value of the goods was Rs 17.86 lakh. His team members were only permitted to depart after Shah Rukh Khan paid Rs 6.88 lakh in customs duty or 38.5 percent of the value of the goods.

Against the same backdrop, an image of Shah Rukh Khan standing at the Airport security check is going viral on social media. While sharing this image, social media users claimed that the viral photo is of Saturday when Shah Rukh was stopped by the Customs Department at Mumbai airport.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi which in English reads "This "Pathan" turned out to be a custom thief. This picture tells the story of the change in India, the person standing in front of the "police" with his hands held high like an ordinary man, is a Badshah. Somebody wouldn't have imagined that the police could behave in this way with Shah Rukh in India and that too in Mumbai. It is a case of theft. The Badshah of Bollywood (Pathan) Shah Rukh Khan and his team were stopped by the customs department at the Mumbai airport late on Friday night. After about an hour of interrogation, the "Pathan Chor" and his manager, Pooja Dadlani, were spotted leaving the airport, but King Khan's bodyguard Ravi and the team were caught by customs. According to reports, Shah Rukh was questioned for bringing watches worth lakhs of rupees to India, finding empty boxes of expensive watches in bags, and not paying "custom duty". Yes, Jai Ho Jai Hind.]

BJP worker Arun Yadav also shared this image without mentioning the custom angle.





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Claim:

A viral image shows Shah Rukh Khan stopped by customs officials at the airport security check.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is almost 3 years old.

During the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search leading us to a YouTube video dated 28 March 2019 in which the same footage can be seen. The title of the video reads, "Shahrukh Khan at security hold checking". The video description suggests that he was returning to Mumbai. At 0:17 seconds of the timestamp, one can see similar footage.

Comparing the viral image with the YouTube video footage, we found that one video frame matches the viral image. It suggests that the viral image and video dated back to 2019 are from the same time. Below you can see the comparison.

On searching more, we found the longer version of the video tweeted by a verified Twitter handle named Sharukh Khan Fan Club, dated 28 March 2019. The caption of the tweet reads, "One More Full Video: King Khan @iamsrk clicked on Kolkata Airport last night when leaving for Mumbai post #KKRvKXIP match! #KKRHaiTaiyaar⁠."

One More Full Video: King Khan @iamsrk clicked on Kolkata Airport last night when leaving for Mumbai post #KKRvKXIP match! #KKRHaiTaiyaar⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/s3gfgchHwx — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) March 28, 2019

We found the image of Shah Rukh Khan wearing the same cloth in a report of The Indian Express dated 28 March 2019. According to the report, Shah Rukh Khan was in Eden Garden, where he cheered for his team Kolkata Night Riders after they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs. Bollywood Hungama also shared several images of Shah Rukh Khan wearing the same clothes.

Our investigation shows that the viral picture of Shah Rukh Khan at the airport security check is not from Mumbai but from Kolkata airport, and it was taken in 2019. It was a normal security checkup done at the airport, which is mandatory for every passenger. The viral image has nothing to do with the customs news which made headlines recently. Hence, the viral claim is false.



