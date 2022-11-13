Old Video Of Clash Between TMC & BJP Workers In West Bengal Falsely Shared As People Thrashing BJP Workers In Morbi, Gujarat

On October 30, a cable bridge, also known as Julto pul built on the Machhi river, Morbi, Gujarat, collapsed, leading to the death of 140+ people. Meanwhile, a video of a scuffle between two groups is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a group of people can be seen assaulting BJP workers in the middle of a road. The BJP party's flag can be seen in the video. Linking it to the upcoming Gujarat election and the Morbi bridge incident, people on social media claimed that people thrashed party workers who were campaigning for BJP in Morbi, Gujarat, for the upcoming Gujarat election.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "गुजरात के मोरबी में भाजपा का चुनाव प्रचार कर रहें लोगों की जनता ने की कुटाई ?? कितने दिनों में जा कर आये हैं अच्छे दिन."

[English Translation: People who are campaigning for BJP in Gujarat's Morbi were trashed by the citizen?? After so many days, the good days have come.]

Another user wrote, "गुजरात के मोरबी में भाजपा का चुनाव प्रचार कर रहें लोगों की जनता ने की कुटाई ? संबित पात्रा जी मनोज तिवारी जी प्रवेश वर्मा आदेश गुप्ता मोरबी में जाकर प्रचार करके दिखाएं असली हिंदू हो तो वो भी बिना फोर्स के."

[English Translation: The people who were campaigning for the BJP in Gujarat's Morbi were thrashed by the people? Sambit Patra ji Manoj Tiwari ji Pravesh Verma Adesh Gupta go and campaign in Morbi and show if you are a real Hindu, that too without force.]

This video has going viral across Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

People thrashed BJP's party workers who were campaigning for BJP in Morbi, Gujarat, for the upcoming Gujarat elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is from West Bengal and shows a clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

We watched and listened to the video carefully and found that people were raising slogans in Bengali. Taking a hint from it, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search leading to various media reports. According to a report by TV9 Bharatvarsh published on August 5, the clip is from a fight that broke out between TMC and BJP workers during a rally that the BJP had organized at Khadinan More in Chinsurah of Hooghly district in West Bengal.

According to a report by NDTV published on August 5, TMC's Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Asit Majumdar and his supporters were accused of thrashing BJP workers in the Hooghly district on August 5. An excerpt from the article read, "The incident happened at Khadinan More in Chinsurah during a rally of the BJP. Mr. Majumdar, a three-time MLA of the area, claimed that he confronted the BJP workers as they were making wild allegations against the TMC."

We ran a keyword search on the internet using specific keywords such as "BJP clash West Bengal" leading to various video reports on the same incident.

News 18 reported the incident in a video format. They shared a short clip from the video report on their official Twitter handle, showing a brief glimpse of the scuffle between the workers of both parties. They captioned it in Hindi, " प. बंगाल के हुगली में सड़क पर संग्राम, BIP-TMC कार्यकर्ताओं में झड़प".

Times Now also reported the incident in its news bulletin carrying the same video uploaded on YouTube on August 6. The report had the same viral video and was described as, "Dramatic images are streaming in from the Hoogly District. When TMC and BJP members encountered each other in the Hoogly district of West Bengal, Asit Mazumdar said that he was driving home from Kolkata when his car was allegedly stopped by BJP supporters and attacked. In the meantime, the BJP is asserting that when they were holding a rally, Asit Mazumdar proceeded to assault them without warning."

It is evident from the media reports that the video is not from Morbi, Gujarat, as claimed in the viral posts, but from West Bengal, where a clash took place between TMC and BJP workers during a rally. It has nothing to do with the Morbi bridge collapse. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

