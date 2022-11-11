BJP President Nadda Falsely Claims Russia And Ukraine Halted War For Evacuation Of Indian Student On PM's Request

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held on 12 November 2022. Political parties are putting all their strength into campaigning. Meanwhile, a video of BJP President J.P. Nadda addressing a public meeting in Kotkhai, Himachal Pradesh, is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Nadda claimed that around 32 thousand Indian children were trapped in Ukraine when the Russia-Ukraine war was going on. At that time, PM Modi called both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the war, and then the Modi govt rescued the Indian children.

BJP shared this clip on their official YouTube channel. At 20:37 seconds of timestamp, one can see the viral claim.

Offical Twitter handle of BJP, BJP Rajasthan, BJP MLA Umakant Singh, BJP MP Gopal Jee Thakur, BJP Live also tweeted the statement mentioning JP Nadda.





यूक्रेन में 32 हजार हमारे बच्चे फंस गए थे।



प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी ने पुतिन को फोन किया, जेलेंस्की को फोन किया और युद्ध को रुकवाया।



यूक्रेन से बच्चों को निकालकर भारत वापस लाया गया।



यूक्रेन से बच्चों को निकालकर भारत वापस लाया गया।

- श्री @JPNadda









यूक्रेन से बच्चों को निकालकर भारत वापस लाया गया।

- श्री @JPNadda

Claim:

Russia and Ukraine stopped the war to allow the evacuation of Indian students.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The Ministry of External Affairs had already denied the viral claim.

During the initial investigation, we searched for the official statement of the Foreign Ministry on this matter. We found a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Ministry of External Affairs India dated 03 March 2022, in which the Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied reports that Russia had halted the war for six hours to allow Indians to leave Kharkiv. During a press conference, at 20:21 second of timestamp, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of MEA, said, "We got specific inputs that this is a route that is available... we conveyed that to our citizens, and I am happy that many could make it....not in the best of circumstances perhaps because I think there were incident of violence, but this is a war zone...Extrapolating that to say that somebody is holding a bombing or that this is something we are coordinating, that I think is absolutely inaccurate. I don't think If I could be more facetious, then it will extrapolate itself. It will be the same thing whether the bombing started again on our request." At 21:08 seconds of timestamp one can see the official statement.

He further said that we were in touch with the authorities of Ukraine and Russia to evacuate Indians from Kharkiv and Sumy. He then mentioned that about 18,000 Indians have left the war-torn country since Russia attacked Ukraine. "A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left the Ukrainian border since our first advisory was issued. 30 flights have so far brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga".

We also found a tweet of Indian Embassy in Russia dated 08 March 2022 which mentioned, "In order to conduct a humanitarian operation from 12.30 IST on 08 March, 2022, Russia declares ceasefire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors."

In order to conduct a humanitarian operation from 12.30 IST on March 8, 2022, Russia declares cease-fire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/5FkSKPsLPj pic.twitter.com/oypKjjEExz — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) March 8, 2022

Conclusion:

We found that nowhere it was mentioned that Russia stopped the war on India's request. It is evident from our investigation and by the statement of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi that the claim of Russia stopping war to allow evacuation of Indian students and citizens from Ukraine on PM Modi's request is false.

