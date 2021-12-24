Scripted Video Falsely Shared As An Act Of Love Jihad

A video in the name of love jihad is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a girl in a school dress can be seen standing on the roadside and waiting for someone. A few seconds later, a boy comes there with a bike and asks the girl to sit quickly. Before that girl could sit on the bike, two boys who were recording the whole incident caught the boy. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the boy in the viral video is from the Muslim community and was taking a little girl with him by trapping him. People shared this video by giving it an angle of love jihad.

A Twitter user, while sharing this video, wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "देखो यह मुल्ला इस बच्ची को बहला फुसला के लव जेहाद में फंसा रहा है, क्या उम्र होगी इस बच्ची की| लव जिहाद की फिराक में था पर कुछ जागरूक हिंदू भाइयों ने आकर देख लो जी आज होने से रोक लिया."

[English Translation: Look, this mullah is luring this girl in love jihad. What will be the age of this girl? Mullah was intending for love jihad, but some conscious Hindu brothers came on time and saved it from happening."]

देखो यह मुल्ला इस बच्ची को बहला फुसला के लव जेहाद में फंसा रहा है, क्या उम्र होगी इस बच्ची की😡😡😡😡🐷🐷🐷

मुल्ला लव जिहाद की फिराक में था पर कुछ जागरूक हिंदू भाइयों ने समय पे आ कर अनहोनी होने से बचा लिया....! pic.twitter.com/TWvRC5oGu5 — Shyamveer Singh (@SGandoora) December 7, 2021

Another Facebook user wrote a defarmatory comment which reads in Hindi, "लव जेहाद में नाबालिक हिन्दू लड़कियों को कैसे अकबर बाबर के हरम की ये नाजायज औलादे फँसाते है| ये वीडियो देखो और आस पास अपनी आंखें खुली रखो . दुसरो को भी बताओ."

[English Translation: How these illegitimate children of Akbar Babar's harem trap minor Hindu girls in love jihad... watch this video and keep your eyes open around. Tell others as well.]

It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A 5:12 minutes long video shared with a claim that the Muslim men lured a minor Hindu girl.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted and is made to create awareness.

We have fact-checked such claims in the past as well. These videos look similar to viral videos. On doing an open keyword search, we found the extended version of it on the Facebook page named Deepika Shah dated 27 November 2021. It was reshared on 21 December as well. The caption reads in Hindi, "स्कूल के नाम पे ये लड़की देखें कहाँ चली जाती हैं , माँ -बाप ध्यान जरूर रखें."

[English Translation: See where this girl goes in the name of the school, parents must take care.] The video has got 13 million views and 97k likes.

On observing the video, we found a description mentioned at the end of this video for a few seconds. It reads in English, "This video is fictional work and meant for awareness purpose. And all characters are fictitious. Any harm caused to any person through this video is purely coincidental".

The description suggests that the viral video is scripted.

Deepika Shah's bio says she is a public figure. This page has over 5.6 million followers. Deepika has shared such scripted videos in the past as well. Click here to see the videos.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team has also debunked similar videos in the past. Click here to read.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes which were later edited and shared with a communal narrative on social media. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

