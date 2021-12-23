All section
Old Video Of Woman Losing Days Wage On False Promise Of Rs 400 For Attending BJP Rally Shared As Recent

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of Woman Losing Day's Wage On False Promise Of Rs 400 For Attending BJP Rally Shared As Recent

Anish Yande

Writer: Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

India,  23 Dec 2021 12:55 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

In a viral video, a crying woman claims that she wasn't paid Rs 400 by BJP workers who had brought her to shout slogans at a recent BJP rally. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

Amidst the lead-up to the Uttar Pradesh Elections of 2022, political parties have started their campaigns on social media, which include a lot of misinformation. Against this backdrop, a video of a crying woman has gone viral across social media. In the video, the Woman claims that she hasn't been paid Rs 400 by BJP workers who had brought her to shout slogans at a recent BJP rally.

The video is viral across social media and was eventually tweeted by Twitter handles of the Indian National Congress representatives.

In the video, the crying lady says she skipped work on that day after being asked to go to a rally instead and raise slogans. For that, she would have been paid Rs 400 and a dhoti. She was asked which party's rally she attended. She says "Modi ka" (Modi's party). She then states that she skipped work, participated in the rally at 8:30 P.M and raised slogans as requested at 10 P.M. However, after the rally, she was paid only Rs 150.

Srinivas BV, the National President of Indian Youth Congress, "मैडम ईरानी जी, लगे हाथ कृपया इनके आंसुओं का, दिहाड़ी के 400₹ और साड़ी का भुगतान, शहंशाह-ए-मोदी से कराने की कृपा करें"

[English translation: "Madam Irani ji, please hold hands for her tears, please ask Shahenshah-e-Modi to pay her Rs 400 daily wage and sari"]

The UP Congress tweet said, "जी, अपनी शाही दूरबीन से ये भी देख लीजिए। आपके 'फकीर' 8000 करोड़ का विमान लेकर उड़ते हैं लेकिन एक गरीब महिला को 400 रुपये और एक धोती के लिए जार-जार रुलाते हैं। उनकी लूट और उनके सूटबूट की कीमत ये आंसू हैं।"

[English translation: "Smriti Irani, look at this situation with your royal binoculars. Your 'fakir' flies on a plane worth Rs 8000 crores but makes a poor woman cry for Rs 400 and a dhoti. These tears are the cost of his looting and his suit and boots"]

Claim:

A woman wasn't paid Rs 400 and dhoti as promised by BJP workers at a recent BJP rally.

Fact Check:

From the video, it is not clear which rally the crying lady had attended and when it had taken place. We inspected the video using InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to conduct a reverse image search. Tweets such as these were found, indicating that the video was not from any recent BJP rally.

We then conducted a keyword search across Twitter with terms such as "400 रुपये और एक धोती" which translates to "400 Rupees and a Dhoti."

Image Credit: Twitter

We came across this tweet from the Twitter handle of the news website, Janta Ka Reporter, dated March 9, 2017, and found an article.

The article described the situation of the crying woman in the video. Janta ka Reporter also posted this video on their Facebook page on March 9, 2017.

After conducting a keyword search, for the terms ' Woman Crying at PM Modi's rally', we came across an AltNews article from 2017. The article described the viral video in question in detail. These reports indicated that the video in question was not from a recent rally. As all the posts dating back to 2017 show, it is established that the video is not from a recent BJP rally but has been circulating across the internet from March 9, 2017, or even before that.

Conclusion:

The viral video showing a crying woman claiming that she wasn't paid Rs 400 and a dhoti by BJP workers as promised are misleading due to lack of context. The Logical Indian could not independently identify which rally the video references. However, the video has been circulating on the internet since 2017, and it is not recent.

Also Read: Hindu Family Of Rajasthan Recently Embraced Islam? No,Viral Image Is From Bangladesh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anish Yande
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Anish Yande
Crying Woman 
BJP Rally 
Misleading 
Fact Check 
Rs 400 and Dhoti 
UP Elections 2022 

