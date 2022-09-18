Netizens Shared Scripted Video Of 'Maulvi' Dragging Unconscious Woman With False Communal Claim

A video of a Muslim scholar (Maulana) dragging an unconscious woman inside a room is going viral on social media. In this 2:20 long video, an old man dressed as 'Maulana' can be seen doing sorcery and exorcism on a woman. Later, he drags the unconscious woman into a room, where he gets interrupted and interrogated by the person shooting the video. The old man says that he is treating the woman as she does not have a child. Believing this video as a true incident, people on social media shared it with anti-muslim claims.

BJP's media panellist Prashant Umrao shared the video as a real incident on Twitter and wrote, "In the name of exorcism, people go to the Maulvis in the shrines. See what happens there."

Santosh Chauhan, a reporter, associated with Sudarshan News shared this video and wrote, "See this, the women who go to the mosques and shrines for treatment, they are treated like this by the servants of God."





'Khuda ka Baanda' Mualana drugs a Hindu woman to 'treat' her. He was caught red-handed by Hindu activists.



Can't wait for @aroonpurie's media to write "Tantrik attacked by Hindutva goons while treating a woman". pic.twitter.com/5um6eV4pc7 — Arun Pudur 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) September 15, 2022





Claim:

A viral video shows a maulvi molesting an unconscious woman.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool during the initial investigation to isolate the video into keyframes. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and found the extended version of the viral video shared by a Facebook user named Sheikh Aslam.

We watched the video carefully and found a disclaimer that appears at the end of the video at the timestamp of 11:50 minutes. The description reads, "Everything in this video is imaginary. Imaginary because the reality is too bitter to be told or shown. Events shown in this are not real compared to what has been happening in countries like ours ."

It clearly suggests that the viral video is scripted and made for awareness and entertainment purposes. The Logical Indian Fact Check team has debunked similar clips in the past. People usually film such scripted videos to gain popularity. Click here to read more such articles. The YouTube and social media artists made such videos to create awareness which people later picked, then altered and shared with their communal narrative.



On searching more, we found the same old man in some other scripted video as well. It was shared by several Facebook pages that make scripted videos on a daily basis.









Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes that were falsely shared as a true incident. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.



