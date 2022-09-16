This Viral Video Showing Woman Snatching Mobile Phone At Metro Station Is Scripted!

A video of a mobile snatching is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a woman can be seen snatching a man's mobile who was standing beside the door inside the metro just a few seconds before the door closed and the train leaves the station. Believing this video as a true incident, people on social media shared this video and requested to be alert for such incidents.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "सावधान दोस्तों कुछ मैडम ऐसी भी घूम रही है मेट्रो स्टेशन पर ध्यान से सुरक्षित रहें."

[English Translation: Be careful friends, some madam like this is also roaming, be careful at the metro station.]













Claim:

Viral video shows a woman snatching a mobile phone from a commuter travelling from the metro.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the video into keyframes. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and found the following result on YouTube. We found the extended version of the viral video uploaded on the YouTube channel named Karan Munda Punjabi Viog dated 06 August 2022. The caption of the video reads, "Metro Mein Chori | मेट्रो स्टेशन पर लड़की को चोरी करते हुए पकड़ा || ये आपके साथ भी हो सकता है." [English Translation: Metro Mein Chori | Girl caught stealing at metro station || This can happen to you too.] The complete video is of 6 minutes 20 seconds.

On observing the video, we found that a disclaimer comes at 0:16 seconds of timestamp for a few seconds. The disclaimer remarks that the characters seen are fictional and that the video was made for entertainment. The characters and the incident seen in the video are solely for entertainment.

It reads, "DISCLAIMER: This content made in this video should be considered for entertainment purposes only, the information contained herein is not intended to be source of advice or credit analysis with respect to the information presented, any action you take inspiring from this video is strictly at your own risk & we will not be liable for any losses, and damages in connection with the use of information available in this video. We respect every individual, profession and organisation any roleplay we perform solely to entertain you and not intended to hurt the sentiments of any person or community."



It clearly suggests that the viral video is scripted and made for awareness and entertainment purposes. The Logical Indian Fact Check team has debunked similar clips in the past. People usually film such scripted videos to gain popularity. Click here to read more such articles.

In further investigation, we contacted Karan Sukhdev, who runs the Karan Munda Punjabi Viog channel. He told us that the viral claim is false; the video was scripted and made for educational and entertainment purposes. It was shot at a 52 Noida metro station.

The viral video was sent to him by a 'friend' who produced the video, after which he uploaded the video on his YouTube channel.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes that were falsely shared as a true incident. Hence, the viral claim is false.









If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: This Video Of a Child Being Kidnapped By Niqab Clad Person Is Scripted And Is From Egypt