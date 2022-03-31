Scripted Video Showing Tailor Misbehaving With Female Customer Shared With Fake Communal Spin

A video of a tailor misbehaving with a female customer is going viral on social media. In this 2:20 second long video, a tailor can be seen misbehaving with a woman while taking her measurements. After this, the woman gets uncomfortable and immediately leaves the shop. In next scene, a woman wearing burqa came to his shop to get her clothes stitched. The tailors tried to misbehave with women wearing burqa as well. However, the woman grabs his hand and takes off his burqa and says that she is a cop. After this, the tailor started apologizing to the woman. While sharing this video, it is being claimed that the man in the viral video is a Muslim who tries to misbehave with Hindu female customers.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "हिंदू घर की बहु,बहन, बेटियां कभी भी मुस्लिम टेलर की दुकान या मेंहदी लगाने वाले के यहां बिल्कुल ना जाए। देखिये इस वीडियो को और समझिये इनकी धुर्तता को। अपना टेलर भी हिंदू ही चुनें."

[English Translation: The daughter-in-law, sisters, daughters of a Hindu household should never go to a Muslim tailor's shop at all. Watch this video and understand their cunningness. Choose your tailor who is Hindu.]

A Facebook user wrote, "हिन्दू बहिन बेटियों से निवेदन हैं कि मुस्लिमो की दुकान पर न जाये ये गलत मानसिकता के लोग है इनकी गन्दी सोच हैं| इनसे कपड़े, मेहदी, चुड़ी या ओर भी किसी प्रकार का सामना न लें और ना ही अपनी किसी बहन बेटी को लेने दे."

[English Translation: Hindu sisters and daughters are requested not to go to Muslim shops, they are people of the wrong mindset, they have dirty thinking. Do not take clothes, mehndi, bangles or any kind of products from them, nor let any of your sisters and daughters take products from them.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The man in the viral video is a Muslim who tries to misbehave with Hindu female customers.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team has debunked similar videos in the past as well. We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to the original video uploaded on the YouTube channel named 3RD EYE dated 12th March 2022. The title of the video reads, "Fitting Master Social Awareness Video By 3rd Eye | Ideas Factory." The title suggest that the viral video is made to create awareness. The caption in the description section reads, "Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this Channel features scripted dramas and parodies to Aware People in Different Situations. This Channel Brings Social Awareness Videos. These short films are for entertainment purposes only."

It clearly means that the viral video is scripted.

On searching more, we found that this channel makes similar scripted videos. Also, the description section of the channel mentioned that they upload such scripted videos on daily basis. To watch click here.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes that was falsely shared with a communal spin on social media. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

