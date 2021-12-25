Viral Video Of Soldiers Helping A Pregnant Lady Is Scripted

All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

India,  25 Dec 2021 11:31 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Many users while sharing this video criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wrote a caption, "Kejriwal ji, who asked for proof from the army, should see this video of how soldiers helped a pregnant woman". The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim.

A video of a pregnant lady trying to climb stairs is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, she tries to climb the stairs with her bag, but she is unable to climb due to heavy luggage and pain. The woman can be seen asking for help from people passing by, but no one helps her. After some time, two soldiers in the uniform of the Indian army arrive and help the lady. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that two soldiers of the Indian army helped a pregnant woman when nobody else did.

A Twitter user, while sharing this video, wrote a caption that reads, "Why you must always respect men in uniform & their sacrifice for thr country. That for no rhyme or reason, their contribution in any part of the country is a primer on how to build an nation, secure country's pride and preserve her glory. Learn."

Right-leaning page KreatleyMedia, known for peddling fake news, also tweeted this video while criticizing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The wrote a caption that reads in Hindi, "सेना से सबूत मांगने वाले केजरीवाल जी को ये #Video देखना चाहिए...किस तरह एक गर्भवती की मदद जवानों ने की."

[English Translation: Kejriwal ji, who asked for proof from the army, should see this #Video ...how the soldiers helped a pregnant woman..]


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Two soldiers of the Indian army helped a pregnant woman.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted and was made to create awareness.

On doing keyword searches, we found the extended version of it on the Facebook page named Priya dated 02 Januaray 2020. The caption of the video reads in English, "THEY ARE AMAZING. Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well, and these short films are for entertainment & educational purposes only." The caption suggests that the viral video is scripted.

Image Credit: Facebook

We also found that a disclaimer comes at the end of this video for a few seconds.

Image Credit: Facebook

We have fact-checked such claims in the past as well. These videos look similar to viral videos. The events are explained through text, fonts look identical, and the people were pointed out with the red circle in many videos.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes which were later edited and shared with a communal narrative on social media. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

