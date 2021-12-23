All section
Caste discrimination
Did People Raise Anti-Modi Slogans In Varanasi? No, Shared Video Is Edited!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
23 Dec 2021

PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a midnight inspection on 13 December in Varanasi and interacted with people. A video from the same event is shared with a false claim.

On 13 December, PM Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Modi's visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh (UP) has been widely discussed in the media. Concerning the same event, a video of PM Modi, accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, is being shared, claiming that people raised slogans against them. The video shows both taking a walk on the road at midnight amid heavy security, trying to control the crowd of people.

The video is shared on Facebook with a Hindi caption, "आम जनता ने औकात दिखा दी...भगा दिया...साहेब चौराहे पर आए तो थे लेकिन फुल टाइम सिक्योरिटी के साथ तो जनता ने क्या नारे लगाए...पता नहीं इनको क्या तकलीफ़ है...साहेब चुपचाप निकल लिए हाथ भी नहीं हिलाया हैं...ये लोकप्रियता तो अनोखी हैं...अगर सिक्योरिटी ना होती साथ तो पक्का पिटता है".

[English translation: The common public showed their status...Got chased away...Saheb had come to the intersection, but with full-time security, what slogans did the public raise...Don't know what is wrong with them...Saheb left silently and hasn't even waved hands...This popularity is so unique...If there were no security, then he would definitely be beaten.]

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "जहां हाथ हिलाना चाहिए वहा से सिर्फ चुपचाप निकल लिए। कैमरे पर तो बहोत हाथ हिलाते है। साहेब चौराहे पर आए तो थे लेकिन फुल टाइम सिक्योरिटी के साथ तो जनता ने क्या नारे लगाए... ये लोकप्रियता तो अनोखी हैं..."

[English translation: Where the hand should have been waved, he quietly walked away from there. He waves his hand a lot at the camera. Saheb had come to the intersection, but with full-time security, what slogans did the public raise...This popularity is unique.]

The video is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same narrative that people raised anti-Modi slogans.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

In Varanasi, people raised slogans against PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The shared video is edited as the people actually raised pro-Modi slogans.

We extracted keyframes from the shared video and conducted a reverse image search, and it led us to several media reports that carried similar visuals. On 14 December, Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and The Economic Times published video reports about midnight inspection late at night on 13 December. According to the reports, PM Modi, accompanied by CM Yogi, inspected key developmental works in Kashi after midnight. PM Modi interacted with locals and waved at people who turned up to greet him. An excerpt from the report read, "The overjoyed crowds started chanting Har Har Modi and Jai Shri Ram on getting a glimpse of PM Modi".

Image Credit: Hindustan Times
Image Credit: TOI
Image Credit: TheEconomic Times

We searched on the internet using relevant keywords. It led us to a video report published on 14 December by The Print that carried similar visuals. The report was titled, "PM Modi, Yogi undertake midnight inspection of key development works in UP's Varanasi". The report carried similar visuals of road intersections where the PM and CM walked at midnight while heavy security forces tried to control the crowd of people, as seen in the shared videos on social media.

We also found a Twitter post by PM Narendra Modi where he shared pictures of the midnight inspection that he and CM Yogi Adityanath took in Varanasi. He captioned it, "Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create the best possible infrastructure for this sacred city."

Evidently, in none of the reports, it was mentioned that people raised slogans against Modi or Yogi. Instead, the reports suggested that the people were overjoyed to greet PM Modi at midnight and chanted pro-Modi slogans like Har Har Modi and Jai Shri Ram.

Therefore, the video shared claiming that people raised slogans against Modi is edited to claim that people raised anti-Modi slogans.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Mughals Rule Over India When Portuguese Took Over Goa? No, PM Modi's Statement Is Factually Wrong

