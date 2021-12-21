All section
Caste discrimination
Did Mughals Rule Over India When Portuguese Took Over Goa? No, PM Modis Statement Is Factually Wrong

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Mughals Rule Over India When Portuguese Took Over Goa? No, PM Modi's Statement Is Factually Wrong

Anish Yande

Writer: Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

India,  21 Dec 2021 2:35 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

In Prime Minister Modi's speech on Goa Liberation Day, he talked about how a significant part of India was under the control of the Mughals when the Portuguese took control of Goa. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies this claim.

On Goa Liberation Day, Prime Minister Modi had addressed an event on Saturday, 19 December. In his speech, he talked about how a significant part of India was under the control of the Mughals when the Portuguese took control of Goa.

He stated, "Goa came under the Portuguese rule at a time when the Mughals ruled other major parts of the country. After that, India saw several political storms and changes in power but despite all the changes in time and politics, neither did Goa forget its Indianness, nor did India forget Goa".

PM Modi's statement can be heard around the 9.20 mark.

This statement quickly became viral across social media, tweeted by the Indian news agency ANI and other news outlets.

Image Credit: Facebook


Image Credit: Twitter

Click here, here, and here for the viral posts.

Claim:

PM Modi stated that Goa came under Portuguese rule when the Mughals had already established their rule in India and had taken over a significant part of the country.

Fact Check:

The Portuguese first arrived in India, following Vasco Da Gama's voyage to the Malabar Coast of India, at Calicut on 20 May 1498, as indicated by this BBC article. The Portuguese established their colonies in India, appointing Francisco de Almeida to serve as the first viceroy of India, as per the book by Bailey W. Diffie and George D. Winius, Foundations of the Portuguese Empire, 1415-1580.

Afonso de Albuquerque eventually conquered Goa from Ismail Adil Shah, ruler of the Bijapur Sultanate, in 1510, effectively establishing Portuguese rule in Goa. These events are the same in books written by historians such as Bhagamandala Seetharama Shastry's 'Goa-Kanara Portuguese Relations, 1498-1763', and KM Mathew in 'History of Portuguese Navigation in India'.

The Goa Government's website states, "The fact is that the unfortunate colonial phase in India's history both started and ended with Goa. This was the very first colony of any western European power in India. The Portuguese conquistadore Afonso de Albuquerque captured the Island of Goa (now known as Tiswadi taluka) on 25 November 1510, as many as 16 years before the Emperor Babar, founder of the Mughal dynasty, conquered Delhi on 21 April 1526."

According to NCERT and IGNOU texts, The Mughal rule in India was established after the battle of Panipat, where the Babur's forces defeated Ibrahim Lodi, the Sultan of Delhi. This Battle of Panipat took place in 1526, leading to the Mughal rule until they were deposed by 1857 with the establishment of the British Raj. These scholars and authors also refuted PM Modi's claims:


As per The Quint report, Pushkar Sohoni, Associate Professor and Chair, Humanities and Social Sciences at IISER Pune, said that the Portuguese had taken over Goa from Adil Shah in 1510. He also noted that the Adil Shah Palace in Panaji was used as the secretariat even after Goa became a part of India.

Conclusion:

Thus, the statement by PM Modi that Goa came under Portuguese rule when the Mughals had already established their rule in India is not based on historical fact. The Portuguese had taken over Goa in 1510, and the Mughals had conquered Delhi in 1526, nearly 16 years after Goa came under Portuguese rule.

Contributors Suggest Correction
,
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Anish Yande
