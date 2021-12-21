Did Mughals Rule Over India When Portuguese Took Over Goa? No, PM Modi's Statement Is Factually Wrong

On Goa Liberation Day, Prime Minister Modi had addressed an event on Saturday, 19 December. In his speech, he talked about how a significant part of India was under the control of the Mughals when the Portuguese took control of Goa.

He stated, "Goa came under the Portuguese rule at a time when the Mughals ruled other major parts of the country. After that, India saw several political storms and changes in power but despite all the changes in time and politics, neither did Goa forget its Indianness, nor did India forget Goa".

PM Modi's statement can be heard around the 9.20 mark.

This statement quickly became viral across social media, tweeted by the Indian news agency ANI and other news outlets.





Claim:



PM Modi stated that Goa came under Portuguese rule when the Mughals had already established their rule in India and had taken over a significant part of the country.



Fact Check:



The Portuguese first arrived in India, following Vasco Da Gama's voyage to the Malabar Coast of India, at Calicut on 20 May 1498, as indicated by this BBC article. The Portuguese established their colonies in India, appointing Francisco de Almeida to serve as the first viceroy of India, as per the book by Bailey W. Diffie and George D. Winius, Foundations of the Portuguese Empire, 1415-1580.

Afonso de Albuquerque eventually conquered Goa from Ismail Adil Shah, ruler of the Bijapur Sultanate, in 1510, effectively establishing Portuguese rule in Goa. These events are the same in books written by historians such as Bhagamandala Seetharama Shastry's 'Goa-Kanara Portuguese Relations, 1498-1763', and KM Mathew in 'History of Portuguese Navigation in India'.

The Goa Government's website states, "The fact is that the unfortunate colonial phase in India's history both started and ended with Goa. This was the very first colony of any western European power in India. The Portuguese conquistadore Afonso de Albuquerque captured the Island of Goa (now known as Tiswadi taluka) on 25 November 1510, as many as 16 years before the Emperor Babar, founder of the Mughal dynasty, conquered Delhi on 21 April 1526."

According to NCERT and IGNOU texts, The Mughal rule in India was established after the battle of Panipat, where the Babur's forces defeated Ibrahim Lodi, the Sultan of Delhi. This Battle of Panipat took place in 1526, leading to the Mughal rule until they were deposed by 1857 with the establishment of the British Raj. These scholars and authors also refuted PM Modi's claims:





As per The Quint report, Pushkar Sohoni, Associate Professor and Chair, Humanities and Social Sciences at IISER Pune, said that the Portuguese had taken over Goa from Adil Shah in 1510. He also noted that the Adil Shah Palace in Panaji was used as the secretariat even after Goa became a part of India.



Conclusion:

Thus, the statement by PM Modi that Goa came under Portuguese rule when the Mughals had already established their rule in India is not based on historical fact. The Portuguese had taken over Goa in 1510, and the Mughals had conquered Delhi in 1526, nearly 16 years after Goa came under Portuguese rule.

