Fact Check: Edited Photo Of MP Sanjay Raut Viral Claiming He Made Tea For PM

An edited photo from a meeting is viral on social media claiming Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made tea for the PM.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   16 Jun 2021 11:53 AM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Image Credit: Twitter

A photo of Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut is viral on social media in which he is seen making tea during a meeting. In the photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and cabinet minister Ashok Chavan can be seen conversing.

The photo is shared on social media, Facebook and Twitter with varied captions.

Claim:

The viral photo is of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is making tea for PM Modi during a meeting.

Fact Check:

The viral photo is morphed; therefore, the claim is false.

In a reverse image search, we found reports of Firstpost and The Telegraph, published on 8 June, in which the same photo was used.

Image Credit: The Telegraph
Image Credit: The Telegraph

The PMO India and CMO Maharashtra also tweeted the same photo on 8 June.


In fact, the photo used in the report and the tweets did not have MP Sanjay Raut anywhere.

We also found out that Sanjay Raut's photo used in the viral photo was published in News 18 Lokmat Maharashtra on 24 Mar 2020. In the published photo, he is seen playing the harmonium.

Sanjay Raut's video of playing the harmonium is available on Facebook and Youtube also. However, in the viral photo, the harmonium is replaced by some cups and kettles, and Raut is placed near the table using editing tools.

Conclusion:

The photos and videos aforementioned prove that the viral photo is edited.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

