Fact Check

Fact Check: Mob Lynching Case In Assam Shared With False Communal Spin On Social Media

In Assam's Tinsukia district, a mob lynched a 34-year-old man on alleged suspicion of cow theft. The news spread on social media in no time, claiming this was yet another instance of Indian Muslims being targeted by Hindutva mobs.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   15 Jun 2021 1:27 PM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Fact Check: Mob Lynching Case In Assam Shared With False Communal Spin On Social Media

Image Credit: Twitter

In Assam's Tinsukia district, a mob lynched a 34-year-old man on alleged suspicion of cow theft. The incident took place on June 12, just before dawn. The news spread on social media in no time, claiming this was yet another instance of Indian Muslims being targeted by Hindutva mobs.

Journalist CJ Werleman, a global correspondent for Byline Times, shared The Wire article on June 13. He captioned it, "A 28-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death by a Hindutva mob on Saturday night in Assam after being falsely accused of cow theft." However, he deleted his tweet later. You can see the screenshot of deleted tweet below.

Screenshot of CJ Werleman tweet on Assam mob lynching
Screenshot of CJ Werleman tweet on Assam mob lynching

The claim is shared on Facebook also.


Claim:

A Muslim man was lynched in Assam on suspicion of cow theft by the Hindutva mob.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The man lynched was not a Muslim.

All the news outlets reporting this incident named the victim Sarat Moran, resident of 1 number Kordoiguri, Assam. None of them stated that he was a Muslim. According to East Mojo, the victim was rescued by Baghjan police from Korjonga village in the Tinsukia district. He was rushed to the FRU hospital in Doomdooma, where he succumbed to his injuries. Debojit Deori, Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, said that 12 people have been detained, and a case has been registered under section 302, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

For further clarification on the issue, India Today reporter contacted SP Debojit Deori, who confirmed no communal angle in this case. He said the victim belonged to Assam's Moran community and was not a Muslim. The reports say the victim had gone to a friend's place where the villagers caught him on suspicion of being an animal smuggler. He was kept in custody and tortured all night by the mob, and the following morning he succumbed to injuries.

Conclusion:

The incident took place on June 12, 2021, in Assam's Tinsukia district. There is no denial that mob lynching happened is heinous in itself. However, the victim was not Muslim but a Hindu. Assam Police have also ruled out any communal angle to the incident.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Infographic Alleges Congress Hindering India's Vaccination Drive Based On Contested Data

Claim Review :  Muslim Man lynched in Assam by Hindutva goons
Claimed By :  Social Media Post
Fact Check :  Misleading
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian