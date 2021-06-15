Fact Check: Mob Lynching Case In Assam Shared With False Communal Spin On Social Media

In Assam's Tinsukia district, a mob lynched a 34-year-old man on alleged suspicion of cow theft. The incident took place on June 12, just before dawn. The news spread on social media in no time, claiming this was yet another instance of Indian Muslims being targeted by Hindutva mobs.

Journalist CJ Werleman, a global correspondent for Byline Times, shared The Wire article on June 13. He captioned it, "A 28-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death by a Hindutva mob on Saturday night in Assam after being falsely accused of cow theft." However, he deleted his tweet later. You can see the screenshot of deleted tweet below.

Screenshot of CJ Werleman tweet on Assam mob lynching

The claim is shared on Facebook also.



Claim:

A Muslim man was lynched in Assam on suspicion of cow theft by the Hindutva mob.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The man lynched was not a Muslim.

All the news outlets reporting this incident named the victim Sarat Moran, resident of 1 number Kordoiguri, Assam. None of them stated that he was a Muslim. According to East Mojo, the victim was rescued by Baghjan police from Korjonga village in the Tinsukia district. He was rushed to the FRU hospital in Doomdooma, where he succumbed to his injuries. Debojit Deori, Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, said that 12 people have been detained, and a case has been registered under section 302, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

For further clarification on the issue, India Today reporter contacted SP Debojit Deori, who confirmed no communal angle in this case. He said the victim belonged to Assam's Moran community and was not a Muslim. The reports say the victim had gone to a friend's place where the villagers caught him on suspicion of being an animal smuggler. He was kept in custody and tortured all night by the mob, and the following morning he succumbed to injuries.

Conclusion:

The incident took place on June 12, 2021, in Assam's Tinsukia district. There is no denial that mob lynching happened is heinous in itself. However, the victim was not Muslim but a Hindu. Assam Police have also ruled out any communal angle to the incident.

