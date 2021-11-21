Muslims Made Communal Song To Support Samajwadi Party? No, Viral Song Composed By BJP Supporter

Uttar Pradesh is going to witness the assembly elections next year. Political parties have started campaigning, and a lot of disinformation is being circulated to target the voters. Bharatiya Janata Party has been accusing the Samajwadi party of appeasing 'the Muslim vote bank'.

In the same backdrop, a 29 seconds long music video is going viral on social media. The lyrics of the viral songs read, "the Muslim community will capture Uttar Pradesh if the Samajwadi Party government will be formed in the UP after 2022 elections". While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the Muslim community has made this song.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "मुस्लिम समुदाय द्वारा बनाया गया ये गाना हिन्दुओ की ऑख खोलने के लिए पर्याप्त है। इससे हम देख सकते है कि सपा पार्टी की क्या सोच है। फिर भी कुछ मूर्ख हिन्दू जाति के नाम पर सपा की सरकार बनने का सपना देख रहे हैं."

[English Translation: This song made by the Muslim community is enough to open the eyes of Hindus. From this, we can see what the thinking of the SP party is. Still, some fools are dreaming of forming the government of SP in the name of the Hindu caste.]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The Muslim community has made the viral song to support Samajwadi Party.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral song is made by a supporter of the Bharatiya Janta Party.

We observed the video and found that on the top left corner, it is written 'Sandeep Acharya Fam' along with a small picture of a man. In the top right corner, it is written 'Sandeep Acharya' and WhatsApp number 8765547747. Taking this as a hint, we did a keyword search and found the extended version of the viral video on a YouTube channel named Rudra Music dated 30 September 2021. In the video thumbnail, the name of the singer is identified as Sandeep Acharya Ayodhyawasi. In the same thumbnail, it is written in Hindi, "बीजेपी के प्रचार गीत बनवाने के लिए संपर्क करें."

[English Translation: Contact for making BJP publicity song.]

The title of the video reads in Hindi, "#Sandeep_Acharya सपा जीत ग‌ई तो राममंदिर का निर्माण रुक जाएगा !! #UP_Election_Song_2022 !!

[English Translation: #Sandeep_Acharya, If SP wins, the construction of Ram Mandir will stop!! #UP_Election_Song_2022 !! Trending.]

At 40 seconds, we can hear the same lyrics as seen in the viral video.

We also found that Sandeep has shared this video on his Facebook account as well. While sharing this video, he wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "कुछ हिन्दू भाइयों को ये गीत हिन्दू विरोधी लग रहा हैं, जबकि मैने आपको आगाह करने के लिए ये गीत गाया हैं के सपा जीत ग‌ई तो ऐसा होगा,फर्जी किसी के बहकावे में ना आए."

[English Translation: Some Hindu brothers are finding this song anti-Hindu, while I have sung it to warn you that if SP wins, it will happen, do not fall in propaganda.]

It means the viral video was made by Sandeep Acharya and is in favour of the BJP.

Our investigation shows that the viral song is composed by a Hindu singer named Sandeep Acharya in favour of the Bharatiya Janta Party, not the Samajwadi Party. There is no involvement of Muslims in it. Hence, the viral claim is false.

