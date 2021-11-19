Modi Bowed Down Before A Statue Of Nehru? No, Shared Photo Is Edited!

A photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media to show him bowing down with folded hands before a statue of the first Indian Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

A Twitter user shared the photo and captioned it, "What a beautiful picture !"

What a beautiful picture ! pic.twitter.com/f8JnZp6Erx — Gopal Sharma * (@gops33) November 12, 2021

Another Twitter user shared the photo and captioned it, "Thank you Nehru ji. You are my Saviour."

Thank you Nehru ji. You are my Saviour. pic.twitter.com/moSZHPMD19 — Pandian Inbasagaran (@pandiansvce) November 13, 2021





It is being widely shared on Twitter. Click here, here, and here to view.

The same photo was widely shared in August, with a different narrative targeting Narendra Modi and his ideology. Click here to view.

Claim:

Narendra Modi bowed before a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared photo is created using photo editing tools and has been viral in the past.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the shared photo, leading us to a set of pictures posted by Narendra Modi via Twitter on 8 August 2020. He captioned the pictures, "Sharing some glimpses from the newly inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra."

Sharing some glimpses from the newly inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra. pic.twitter.com/bhGF3saejr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2020

One of the photos was identical to the shared photo, showing Modi bowing before a statue of Mahatma Gandhi instead of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Comparision

We also found a YouTube video uploaded by PMO India on 8 August 2020 from the inauguration event of Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi. The video was titled, "PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi | PMO". In the video, from 0:16 to 0:30, time stamp Narendra Modi can be seen offering flowers and bowing before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

We carefully saw the shared photo and noticed a text that read "Alamy" on the statue of Pandit Nehru. Alamy is a British privately owned stock photography agency. We cropped the statue of Pandit Nehru and conducted a Google reverse image search which led us to the Alamy website page that had the identical photo. The photo was described to be from Barshi city of Solapur district in Maharashtra and was shot on 20 August 2010.

In conclusion, a photo created using photo editing tools is revived on social media to show Narendra Modi bowing down with folded hands before a statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru .



