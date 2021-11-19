All section
Caste discrimination
Modi Bowed Down Before A Statue Of Nehru? No, Shared Photo Is Edited!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Modi Bowed Down Before A Statue Of Nehru? No, Shared Photo Is Edited!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  19 Nov 2021 11:49 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A photo created using photo editing tools is revived on social media to show Modi bowing down with folded hands before a statue of Nehru.

A photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media to show him bowing down with folded hands before a statue of the first Indian Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

A Twitter user shared the photo and captioned it, "What a beautiful picture !"

Another Twitter user shared the photo and captioned it, "Thank you Nehru ji. You are my Saviour."


It is being widely shared on Twitter. Click here, here, and here to view.

The same photo was widely shared in August, with a different narrative targeting Narendra Modi and his ideology. Click here to view.

Claim:

Narendra Modi bowed before a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared photo is created using photo editing tools and has been viral in the past.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the shared photo, leading us to a set of pictures posted by Narendra Modi via Twitter on 8 August 2020. He captioned the pictures, "Sharing some glimpses from the newly inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra."

One of the photos was identical to the shared photo, showing Modi bowing before a statue of Mahatma Gandhi instead of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Comparision

We also found a YouTube video uploaded by PMO India on 8 August 2020 from the inauguration event of Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi. The video was titled, "PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi | PMO". In the video, from 0:16 to 0:30, time stamp Narendra Modi can be seen offering flowers and bowing before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

We carefully saw the shared photo and noticed a text that read "Alamy" on the statue of Pandit Nehru. Alamy is a British privately owned stock photography agency. We cropped the statue of Pandit Nehru and conducted a Google reverse image search which led us to the Alamy website page that had the identical photo. The photo was described to be from Barshi city of Solapur district in Maharashtra and was shot on 20 August 2010.

Image Credit: Alamy

In conclusion, a photo created using photo editing tools is revived on social media to show Narendra Modi bowing down with folded hands before a statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: NGO Filed Petition In SC Against Road Construction Along Indo-China Border? No, Morphed Image Viral With False Claim!

Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
