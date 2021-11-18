NGO Filed Petition In SC Against Road Construction Along Indo-China Border? No, Morphed Image Viral With False Claim!

A photo of five seated women holding a placard that reads, "No road on Indo China border" is viral on social media claiming the activist sitting belong to Citizens For Green Doon (CFGD) NGO. According to the viral claim, the NGO has filed a petition in Supreme Court against the road construction along the indo-china border quoting environmental concerns. As per the viral claim, lawyers Coulin Gonzales & Md Aftab have filed the petition on behalf of the NGO and argued that the road construction is irrelevant as the army can use the air route during war.

A Twitter page, Kreatly.in shared the photo and captioned, "Stop road construction at the Indo-China border: NGO to the Supreme Court".

Stop road construction at the Indo-China border: NGO to the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/ONDwSf9XQU — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) November 10, 2021

Another Twitter page, MeghUpdates, shared the photo with a lengthy caption. The caption read, "An alleged NGO "Citizens For Green Doon" through lawyers Coulin Gonzales & Md Aftab have filed a petition in the SC urging it to stop the construction of roads on the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand citing the environment. Says "Indian Forces can use air route in war"."

An alleged NGO "Citizens For Green Doon" through lawyers Coulin Gonzales & Md Aftab have filed a petition in the SC urging it to stop the construction of roads on the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand citing the environment.

Says "Indian Forces can use air route in war" pic.twitter.com/4TuUvBwrjP — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) November 10, 2021

The photo is viral on Twitter and Facebook with a similar narrative.

Claim:

The photo is of an NGO protesting against road construction along the indo-china border.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral photo is altered using editing tools to change the text on the placard.

We conducted a reverse image search of the viral photo, which led us to the Facebook page of the NGO-Citizens For Green Doon. The page has a photo similar to the viral one as their cover picture. We noticed that the text on the placard was different and read, "Join CFGD" instead of "No road on Indo China border", as claimed on social media.

While going through the Facebook page of CFGD, we came across a Facebook post of one of their NGO's member-Ira Chauhan. She shared a collage comparing the original photo to the morphed viral picture and clarified that their NGO is not against the construction of border roads.



She said that the viral photo is photoshopped. An excerpt from her caption read, "...A false and malicious campaign is underway against CFGD with morphed picture and concocted lies."

She said that distorted statements and an imaginary name Mohammad Aftab are viral with the photo to give their case a communal spin. An excerpt from her caption read, "...The tweet wrongly attributes a statement to our counsel Colin Gonsalves. It further tries to give our case a communal colour by making up a fictitious counsel Mohd Aftab. CFGD has no counsel by that name, nor do we know any such person ."

She further said that their NGO had reported the trail of such social media posts to the Uttarakhand Police. An excerpt from her caption read, "...This fanning of hatred with lies must be nipped in the bud right away, and the guilty must be punished. CFGD has reported the tweet to the cybercrime cell of Uttarakhand Police and will take strict legal action against the vicious lying handle."

We also searched for media reports covering the petition filed by the NGO. According to an article by the Live Law, the petition was filed regarding the Char Dham road.

The petition mentioned that the government's objective was to widen these roads for easier access of pilgrims where buses could cross each other without difficulty. Now, as per the petitioners, for the pilgrims, the width of the road should be 5.5 m; however, the army wants it to be 10 m. And the entire controversy is around the 2018 circular, 2020 circular, and prolonged Indo-China border disputes.

In conclusion, a morphed photo of the NGO CFGD is viral with a false claim that it has filed a petition in SC against the road construction along the indo-china border. However, the petition is filed against the widening of the Char Dham road quoting environmental concerns.

