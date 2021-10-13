Fact Check: Viral Graphic Claiming Victory Of Samajwadi Party In UP Is Old

Uttar Pradesh will witness assembly elections next year. Political parties have started campaigning, and news channels are coming up with their opinion polls predicting who would win the election.

Amidst this, a graphic of ABP news in which an opinion poll of the UP 2022 elections can be seen is going viral on social media. In the viral graphic, the purported ABP news survey says that Samajwadi Party will get 228 seats in the 2022 UP elections. It further says that Akhilesh would get 300+ out of 403 seats.

While sharing these graphics, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "ये है एबीपी न्यूज़ का ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट सर्वे जो वर्तमान सरकार और विरोधियों का नींद उड़ा देगा अब ये है तै भाजपा कि 2022 में गै भाजपा."

[English Translation: This is the ground report survey of ABP News which will make the present government and its opponents sleepless.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook.

Claim:

ABP news claims that the Samajwadi Party will win 228 seats in the 2022 UP elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The figures visible in the post were run by ABP News in 2016 while discussing the results of the 2012 UP elections.

We first did a keyword search which led us to the official YouTube account of ABP news dated March 2016. In the video, these figures have been told as the results of UP elections 2012. Apart from this, it also talked about the seats won by the other party.



It is clear from this video report that the viral graphic is of the 2012 election result. We also looked for the 2022 UP election opinion poll. We found that ABP News has done a survey recently regarding the UP elections in which it has been said that the BJP government will be formed again in 2022. We also found a tweet dated 8 October 2021 on the Twitter handle of ABP News. It was written in it that according to the survey, the BJP government would form again in UP, bumper benefit to SP too.

Our investigation shows that the viral graphic is not recent but of the 2012 UP elections, and it is being shared with a false claim. According to the latest survey of ABP news, BJP is going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the viral claim is false.

