TIME Magazine Refers Indian PM As Fascist In Recent Edition? No, Cover Is Morphed!

An image of the purported cover of the recent edition of TIME, an American News magazine, is being shared on social media. The magazine cover features Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a dialogue box that read, Delete "Fascism". The dialogue box carries two options of Cancel and Delete, with the arrow shown at Delete option.

The photo is shared with a narrative that the world's prominent magazine referred to the Indian PM as a fascist. Netizens are further sharing the picture to take a dig at the PM and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hasiba Amin, the National Convenor of the Indian National Congress (INC), shared the image via Twitter and captioned, "Click the right button. Make the right choice."

Click the right button. Make the right choice. pic.twitter.com/kjnUSKDsuH — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) October 8, 2021

Congress News, a Facebook page, shared the image and captioned, "Click the right button. Make the right choice. Simple!"

The photo is widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

TIME magazine featured PM Narendra Modi on its cover and referred to him as a fascist.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The image is morphed, and the original photo features the co-founder of Facebook, Inc.-Mark Zuckerberg.

We observed the shared image and noticed the dates mentioned in the top right corner, "October 25/November 1, 2021". Taking a clue from here and using specific keywords, we found a Facebook post of TIME on October 8. The post carried a photo of Mark Zuckerberg on a similar template as of Narendra Modi.

We compared both images and found the following similarities.

1. Both the images carried the exact dates, "October 25/November 1, 2021".

2. Both the photos had identical dialogue boxes and inside text.

3. Both the pictures mentioned the titles of two articles with their author names on the bottom left corner, which were also the same.

The articles were titled "Inside the Damage" by Billy Perrico and "Change Can't-Wait" by Roger Mc Name. The only difference was that one of the authors, Billy Perrigo, was misspelt as Billy Perrico in the viral image.

Comparision

We searched for both the articles and authors on the internet and found their articles published on TIME's website. Both the pieces carried the image of Mark Zuckerberg on a similar template as of Narendra Modi.



A search for Billy Perrigo led us to his article on the website, published on October 7. Similarly, a search for Roger Mc Namee led us to his article on the website, published on the same day.

We also looked up the TIME vault, but the cover for the Oct-Nov edition is yet to be published.

To sum up, the image shared is morphed with the false claim. The original cover featured the co-founder of Facebook, Inc.-Mark Zuckerberg. The original image has been replaced by Indian PM Narendra Modi.

