Caste discrimination
Video Of Fire In Residential Area Shared Claiming Temple Was Burnt In Shopian, Kashmir

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Video Of Fire In Residential Area Shared Claiming Temple Was Burnt In Shopian, Kashmir

Jakir Hassan

Jammu and Kashmir,  11 Oct 2021 2:06 PM GMT

The viral video is of the fire that broke in a residential area of Parimpora, which is in the outskirts of the Srinagar district of J&K.

A 32-second video of a few buildings on fire is going viral on social media claiming that Muslim people set a temple on fire in Zainpora town of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "ये तो हद हो गई .......जेहादी आतंकियों ने कश्मीर में एक हिन्दू मंदिर को आग के हवाले कर दिया.....!!"

[English Translation: This is too much...Jihadi terrorists set a Hindu temple on fire in Kashmir.]

It is viral on Twitter and Facebook with different claims.



Claim:

Muslim people set a temple on fire in Zainpora, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video shows a fire that broke in a residential area of Parimpora, which is in the outskirts of the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search. We found a report by Kashmir Life published on 7 October, which carried a screengrab from the viral video. The report mentioned that fire broke in Parimpora locality, adjacent to fruit mandi in Srinagar outskirts, which engulfed several residential houses.

Image Credit: Kashmir Life

We found a Twitter post by the verified account of DD News Srinagar, which carried a screengrab from the viral video. The post read, "Approximately 20 sheds gutted in a massive fire at Parimpora locality in Srinagar. Fire and Emergency Services has contained the fire."

We found the same video on YouTube, uploaded by Punjab Kesari TV on 7 October. The video was titled in Hindi, "श्रीनगर में फल मंडी से सटे पारिमपोरा इलाके में लगी भयानक आग, कई रिहायशी मकान जले".

English translation- A terrible fire broke out in the Parimpora area adjacent to the fruit market in Srinagar. Many residential houses were burnt.]

Several Kashmiri websites covered the incident of fire in Parimpora. An excerpt from GNS Kashmir read, "There were many wooden structures and some single-storeyed houses in the area which got damaged in the fire mishap at Parimpora".

Evidently, a video of the fire that broke in a residential area of Parimpora, which is in the outskirts of the Srinagar district of J&K, is viral with a false claim that some people have burnt down a temple in Zainpora town of Shopian district in J&K.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

