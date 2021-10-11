Video Of Fire In Residential Area Shared Claiming Temple Was Burnt In Shopian, Kashmir

A 32-second video of a few buildings on fire is going viral on social media claiming that Muslim people set a temple on fire in Zainpora town of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "ये तो हद हो गई .......जेहादी आतंकियों ने कश्मीर में एक हिन्दू मंदिर को आग के हवाले कर दिया.....!!"

[English Translation: This is too much...Jihadi terrorists set a Hindu temple on fire in Kashmir.]

It is viral on Twitter and Facebook with different claims.

@AmanChopra_ Tempel situated at zainpora shopian(Kashmir) burnt by some unknown person... Aman ji why this message is not being telecasted ????????? pic.twitter.com/QY6XfGFvEV — Rohit Moza (@RohitMoza6) October 7, 2021









Claim:



Muslim people set a temple on fire in Zainpora, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video shows a fire that broke in a residential area of Parimpora, which is in the outskirts of the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search. We found a report by Kashmir Life published on 7 October, which carried a screengrab from the viral video. The report mentioned that fire broke in Parimpora locality, adjacent to fruit mandi in Srinagar outskirts, which engulfed several residential houses.

We found a Twitter post by the verified account of DD News Srinagar, which carried a screengrab from the viral video. The post read, "Approximately 20 sheds gutted in a massive fire at Parimpora locality in Srinagar. Fire and Emergency Services has contained the fire."

Approximately 20 sheds gutted in a massive fire at Parimpora locality in Srinagar. Fire and Emergency Services has contained the fire. pic.twitter.com/bRSn8N3iZ2 — DD NEWS SRINAGAR (@ddnewsSrinagar) October 7, 2021

We found the same video on YouTube, uploaded by Punjab Kesari TV on 7 October. The video was titled in Hindi, "श्रीनगर में फल मंडी से सटे पारिमपोरा इलाके में लगी भयानक आग, कई रिहायशी मकान जले".

English translation- A terrible fire broke out in the Parimpora area adjacent to the fruit market in Srinagar. Many residential houses were burnt.]

Several Kashmiri websites covered the incident of fire in Parimpora. An excerpt from GNS Kashmir read, "There were many wooden structures and some single-storeyed houses in the area which got damaged in the fire mishap at Parimpora".

Evidently, a video of the fire that broke in a residential area of Parimpora, which is in the outskirts of the Srinagar district of J&K, is viral with a false claim that some people have burnt down a temple in Zainpora town of Shopian district in J&K.

