Did Salman Khan Dedicate A Song To Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra? No, Video Viral Being Shared With False Claims

On social media, a song by Bollywood actor Salman Khan is being circulated with the claim that the actor dedicated the song to Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress party's foot march. The music promotes intercommunal harmony and togetherness.

A facebook user named, " Vivek Manorma Dobriyal Sharma " shared the viral video with the caption, " #सलमान #खान ने ये गाना #राहुल #गांधी जी #भारत #जोडो #यात्रा को समर्पित किया है - अंडभक्तों फर्जी ज्ञान पेल ने मत आना वरना तुम्हारे अब्बाजान कि सलमान खान के साथ पंतग उडाती फोटो दिखा दूंगा 😘"

[English Translation: Salman #Khan has dedicated this song to #Rahul #Gandhi ji #Bharat #Jodo #Yatra - Anda Bhakts fake Gyan Pail ne don't come or else I will show you the photo of your Abbajan flying the kite with Salman Khan.]

Another user on Twitter with the name, 'Shantanu' shared the viral video with the caption, " Famous Bollywood actor Salman khan who is known as Dabang supported essence of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra by dedicating this song. Unknown facts:— After 2011 WC win , Salman khan & Rahul Gandhi enjoyed a party at Galaxy apartment Mumbai."

Unknown facts:— After 2011 WC win , Salman khan & Rahul Gandhi enjoyed a party at Galaxy apartment Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/gMsxxOxzrg — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) September 26, 2022

A facebook user with the name, "Pushkar Singh", shared the viral video with the caption, "Salman Khan भाई ने ये गीत Bharat Jodo Yatra को समर्पित किया | हिंदू मुस्लिम सिख ईसाई सब अपने हैं भाई भाई | Indian National Congress Indian National Congress - BIHAR Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra K.C. Venugopal Vaibhav Walia #BharatJodoYatra #PushkarSinghInd #Congress"

Salman Khan भाई ने ये गीत Bharat Jodo Yatra को समर्पित किया | हिंदू मुस्लिम सिख ईसाई सब अपने हैं भाई भाई | Indian... Posted by Pushkar Singh on Sunday, 25 September 2022

Claim:

Salman Khan has dedicated his song, "Bhai Bhai" to Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Fact Check:

When the fact-checking team at The Logical Indian searched for the actor's name and a few lyrics from the song, they discovered a music video called "Bhai Bhai" on actor Salman Khan's verified YouTube account.

You may watch the segment of the video that has become viral at the 01:30 time stamp.



The Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7, 2022, whereas this video was uploaded on May 25, 2020.It was "a special gift" for Khan's followers on the occasion of Eid, and the intention was to promote fraternity, per its description.





Next, we searched Khan's verified Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts to see whether any such announcement had been made, but we were unable to locate anything.

Additionally, a search for news articles on the subject came up with nothing.

Conclusion:

Evidently, superstar Salman Khan did not launch or dedicate music to show support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Salman Khan released the song named "Bhai Bhai" in 2020, and not now that it is 2022.











