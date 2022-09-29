All section
Caste discrimination
Did Bhagwant Mann Make Bizarre Claim About A Parliament Museum While Drunk? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Image Credit: Facebook, Bhagwant Mann/Wikipedia

Fact Check

Did Bhagwant Mann Make Bizarre Claim About A Parliament Museum While Drunk? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Jakir Hassan

India,  29 Sep 2022 7:06 AM GMT

We found that the Parliament Museum does exist on the Parliament campus, along with the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha buildings. The Parliament Museum is an interactive storytelling museum documenting India’s democratic history.

A video of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann where he is talking about a museum in Parliament is going viral across social media. Netizens have circulated the video claiming that Mann made a bizarre comment in an inebriated state.

Claim:

In the viral video, Bhagwant Mann can be heard saying that there is a museum in Parliament. He talks about a room in the Parliament Museum before the video cuts off. The video is captioned, "Which museum is there in parliament? He's started drinking again."



The video is viral across Facebook.

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The Parliament Museum does exist on the Parliament campus, alongwith the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha buildings.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We conducted a reverse image on the keyframes and came across this video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of The Tribune, published on April 14, 2022.

In the speech, Mann says that there's a room named 'Drafting Of Constitution' in the Parliament Museum. "The room shows the people who were there when the Constitution was being drafted. Baba Saheb Ambedkar and others are shown there. Even the photos of his security guard are there."

Mann then talked about how he tells policemen, the SSP, and the DC that provided they do good work now, 50 years later, their photos will also be celebrated as the people who improved Punjab."

We then conducted a keyword search for Parliament Museum. We came across this description on the Rajya Sabha website. The description reads, "Parliament Museum is an interactive storytelling museum on rich Indian democratic history. It is under the administration of Lok Sabha Secretariat." It is located on the ground floor of the Parliament Library Building.


We conducted a keyword search on Google Maps and came across these results. As can be seen, there are three buildings on the current Parliament campus. The main building houses the Lok Sabha, the Parliament of India, and the Rajya Sabha.

The Parliament Museum is located at a short distance from these buildings.

Image Credit: Google Maps

We also came across several images of the museum, which included an image of the Drafting of Constitution room which Mann talked about.

Image Credit: Google Maps

We also came across a YouTube video uploaded by RAJDHANI TAK on May 17, 2019. The video shows the interiors of the Parliament Museum.

In our Fact Check, we came across a tweet by Indian Diplomacy published on November 26, 2015, which also showed the Drafting of Constitution room.

Conclusion:

We found that the Parliament Museum does exist on the Parliament campus, alongwith the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha buildings. The Parliament Museum is an interactive storytelling museum documenting India's democratic history. The Drafting of Constitution room which Bhagwant Mann talks about, also exists.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video From 2020 Shared As Recent Gathering Of Hindu Devotees At A Shrine In Balochistan

