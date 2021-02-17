Fact Check: No, Sachin Tendulkar Has Not Replied To Journalist Rana Ayyub's Tweet

Social media users are sharing an image comprising of two Tweets, one of journalist Rana Ayyub and the other purportedly belonging to Sachin Tendulkar.

The image shows a Tweet by Rana Ayyub citing an article by The Caravan. Rana Ayyub's Tweet says, "Sachin Tendulkar, a man without any beliefs at all, devoid of any ethical or moral concerns towards the society and country that has so deified and veneratçed him. I think @sachin_rt should certainly read this. Not my Hero."

To which a Twitter handle claiming to be of Sachin Tendulkar replies, "Yes I'm not your Hero. Because I'm Indians' Hero".









The image is being widely shared on Facebook with different captions.





Sachin Tendulkar has replied to a Tweet by Rana Ayyub and said, "Yes I'm not your Hero. Because I'm Indians' Hero".

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched for Rana Ayyub's Tweet on her verified Twitter handle @RanaAyyub and found that she had cited an article of the Caravan magazine and tweeted, "Sachin Tendulkar,a man without any beliefs at all, devoid of any ethical or moral concerns towards the society and country that has so deified and veneratçed him. I think @sachin_rt should certainly read this. Not my Hero."

She had made this remark on February 14, 2021, and in the context of a recent Tweet done by Sachin Tendulkar against the tweets done by foreign celebrities in support of farmers' protest.

The Logical Indian then closely observed the Tweet purportedly done by Sachin Tendulkar.

In this Tweet, we saw that the verified symbol is not there.

The official Twitter handle of Sachin Tendulkar is @sachin_rt while the Twitter handle visible in the viral Tweet is @sachin_rts_.

Twitter handle of Sachin Tendulkar

We also searched for Twitter handle @sachin_rts_ and found that the Twitter handle has been deleted.





Hence, the viral Tweet is fake. Sachin Tendulkar did not reply to Rana Ayyub's Tweet.

