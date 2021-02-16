Fact Check

Fact Check: Fake Twitter Accounts Of Disha Ravi's Surface After Her Arrest On 'Toolkit FIR' Case

After the arrest of Disha Ravi, a climate activist, many fake accounts impersonating her have started surfacing on Twitter.

16 Feb 2021
On February 13, a 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police's cybercrime unit from North Bengaluru. The allegations were that Ravi edited and shared a toolkit related to the farmers' protest on social media.

Disha Ravi is a co-founder of the Indian chapter of "Fridays for Future". She has been booked for sedition, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy, among other offences. Patiala magistrate court remanded her to five-day police custody on February 14.

The incident drew a lot of attention on social media and since then, several fake accounts on Twitter have started floating.

A Twitter handle @climatedisha claimed that it is Ravi's sister account and started tweeting on her behalf. The account garnered more than 6,000 followers.

Another account named @iDishaRavi also started tweeting claiming to be Ravi herself.

Another account called @Activitist21Yrs, claiming to be Ravi even asked Twitter to look into the matter.

Another account @Disha__Ravi claimed to be Ravi's friend Anjana and tweeted on her behalf.

BOOM reached out to a source related to Ravi. The friend confirmed that these Twitter accounts are fake and are impersonating Ravi. Ravi does not have any sibling to the claim to be her sister. The source also cleared that they had no idea about any Ravi's friend called Anjana who would make a Twitter account for the activist.

Prajwal Bhat, The News Minute journalist, tweeted saying that Disha Ravi is a single child.


Ravi is currently in police custody so she won't be able to access any of the social media platforms.

Therefore, all the accounts run under Ravi's name are not real and are impersonating her.

