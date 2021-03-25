No, TMC Candidate Saayoni Ghosh Wasn't Running Because Her Party Workers Were Harassing Her

Ahead of the West Bengal elections, which are to be held between 27 March to 29 April, 2021 in 8 phases, a video of actress Saayoni Ghosh has gone viral in which one can see her running.

Saayoni Ghosh is an actress and a Trinamool Congress(TMC) candidate from the Asansol Dakshina seat, West Bengal. Her video is viral on social media claiming that she was 'harassed' by her party workers, and that is why she had to run away.

A Twitter user, Chayan Chatterjee, shared the video with the caption, "Trinamool candidate from Asansol Saayoni Ghosh, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members."

Trinamool candidate from Asansol Saayoni Ghosh , forced to run after being harassed by her own party members pic.twitter.com/frvLkb04xS — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) March 22, 2021

The video is being shared on Twitter.

She is Sayani Ghosh, TMC MLA Candidate who had picture of condom on Shivling. She is running after getting harassed by her own part workers. pic.twitter.com/UrGDA6kxgl — Facts (@BefittingFacts) March 22, 2021

OpIndia also reported that Saayoni Ghosh was running away as her own party members harassed her.

Sayani Ghosh was running during a campaign as her party workers harassed her.

The Logical Indian saw that the viral image was also shared on the Facebook page of Saayoni Gupta and found that she had posted the same video of her running on March 22. According to the description, the video was of Saayoni's election campaign in Asansol Dakshin. In the same video, at around 2:38 timestamp, she can be seen running.

We also found videos of other election campaigns where she was seen running. NTV Telugu, a YouTube channel, shared a video on March 23, in which Saayoni Ghosh was seen running.

Another YouTube channel, Sangbad Pratidin, shared a video where various instances of Saayoni running during the campaign were captured. The video was titled, "TMC Candidate Saayoni Ghosh running again, uploaded a video on Facebook." Hence, it was not for the first time that Saayoni was running during the campaign.

The Logical Indian spoke to Saayoni Ghosh and found she was already aware of the viral content and denied being heckled by any party worker and called it a tactic by oppositions to discredit her election campaign. She told us, "I am a young politician who wants to meet as many people in my constituency as I can. So I run to cover distances so that I can meet more people." She also slammed Twitter handles that have shared her video claiming that her party workers harassed her. She said, "I was not harassed at all. I run to cover distances. Anyways, it's my legs, so I can choose if I want to run or not."

Hence, a video of Saayoni running out of her own will is being shared with a false narration of her running away as her party workers harassed her.

