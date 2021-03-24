Fact Check: Old Image Of Anti-France Rally Shared As Muslims Protesting Against Modi's Bangladesh Visit

Netizens share an image of a massive protest, claiming that the image is of a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangladesh ahead of his visit to the country.

Viral image

PM Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 to attend the celebrations to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the war of liberation of Bangladesh. In its context, many social media users are sharing the above image claiming that the image is of Muslim parties protesting against PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

The image is widely shared on Facebook with the caption, "Mashallah! Islamic parties protest against Modi today in Dhaka. Islamic parties have shown that patriotism and religion are at the core of their hearts! Congratulations to the Islamic Touhidi people!

The viral image is of Muslims protesting in Bangladesh against PM Modi's visit.

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was published in a Malaysian Newspaper, New Straits Times, on October 28, 2020. The title of the article said, "Huge anti-France rally in Bangladesh as Macron backlash widens." According to the article, Protestors marched in Dhaka in the biggest anti-France rally since President Emmanuel Macron defended cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Macron had made this statement In October ahead of a French school teacher's beheading by a Muslim man for showing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad while he was teaching history.





The New Straits Times captioned the image as, "Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh party take part in a march towards the French Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh", and attributed European Press Agency for the image(EPA).

We found the image on the EPA's website with the keyword, "Bangladesh, Macron". According to the image details present on the website, it was created on October 27, 2020, and is of protest in Bangladesh held by members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh against Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad cartoons.





A video of the protest was also uploaded on the YouTube channel of AFP.

The Firstpost reported that there was a protest in Bangladesh by Muslims and activists slamming the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inviting Prime Minister Modi as they claimed that Modi and his 'Hindu-nationalist party oppressed Muslims in India'. But the viral image is not of Bangladeshis protesting against PM Modi's visit.

