Fact Check: Old Image Of Anti-France Rally Shared As Muslims Protesting Against Modi's Bangladesh Visit

Social media users are sharing an old image of a protest held in Bangladesh against France's Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron as Muslims protesting in the nation against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   24 March 2021 1:29 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Facebook

Netizens share an image of a massive protest, claiming that the image is of a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangladesh ahead of his visit to the country.

Viral image

PM Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 to attend the celebrations to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the war of liberation of Bangladesh. In its context, many social media users are sharing the above image claiming that the image is of Muslim parties protesting against PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

The image is widely shared on Facebook with the caption, "Mashallah! Islamic parties protest against Modi today in Dhaka. Islamic parties have shown that patriotism and religion are at the core of their hearts! Congratulations to the Islamic Touhidi people!

আসসালামু আলাইকুম প্রিয় বন্ধুরা সবাই কেমন আছেন আশা করি সবাই ভালো আছেন আর আমি আলহামদুলিল্লাহ্ আপনাদের দোয়া ভালো আছি...

Posted by Muhammad Eman on Friday, 19 March 2021

মাশাল্লাহ! ঢাকায় ইসলামী দলগুলোর আজকের মোদী বিরোধী আন্দোলন।

ইসলামিক দলগুলো দেখিয়ে দিলো যে দেশপ্রেম এবং ধর্মপ্রেম তাদের হৃদয়ের মনিকোঠায় থাকে! অভিনন্দন ইসলামপ্রিয় তৌহিদী জনতা!❤️

-----> Sourav Istiak

Posted by Sourav Istiak on Friday, 19 March 2021

মাশাল্লাহ! ঢাকায় ইসলামী দলগুলোর আজকের মোদী বিরোধী আন্দোলন।

ইসলামিক দলগুলো দেখিয়ে দিলো যে দেশপ্রেম এবং ধর্মপ্রেম তাদের হৃদয়ের মনিকোঠায় থাকে! অভিনন্দন ইসলামপ্রিয় তৌহিদী জনতা!❣️

Posted by NA MD Nasier Uddin on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Claim:

The viral image is of Muslims protesting in Bangladesh against PM Modi's visit.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was published in a Malaysian Newspaper, New Straits Times, on October 28, 2020. The title of the article said, "Huge anti-France rally in Bangladesh as Macron backlash widens." According to the article, Protestors marched in Dhaka in the biggest anti-France rally since President Emmanuel Macron defended cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Macron had made this statement In October ahead of a French school teacher's beheading by a Muslim man for showing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad while he was teaching history.


The New Straits Times captioned the image as, "Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh party take part in a march towards the French Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh", and attributed European Press Agency for the image(EPA).

We found the image on the EPA's website with the keyword, "Bangladesh, Macron". According to the image details present on the website, it was created on October 27, 2020, and is of protest in Bangladesh held by members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh against Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad cartoons.


A video of the protest was also uploaded on the YouTube channel of AFP.

The Firstpost reported that there was a protest in Bangladesh by Muslims and activists slamming the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inviting Prime Minister Modi as they claimed that Modi and his 'Hindu-nationalist party oppressed Muslims in India'. But the viral image is not of Bangladeshis protesting against PM Modi's visit.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

