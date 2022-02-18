Old Video Of Jayant Chaudhary Meeting Mayawati Shared As Recent With False Claim

A video of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary is going viral with a claim that Jayant Chaudhary met with Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief at her residence in Lucknow recently. The video is being shared with a claim that both the parties are going to join hands together following the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections results.



In the 1 minute 10 seconds viral video, RLD leader is seen entering Mayawati's residence, followed by the two of them meeting and taking pictures together. The two leaders are accompanied by a few party members.



The video is being shared on social media with a caption that reads, " चुनाव की स्थिति क्लीयर है, बसपा सुप्रीमो बहन मायावती जी से उनके आवास पर मिलने पहुंचे सपा आरएलडी नेता जयंत चौधरी! हर पोलिंग बूथ को जितना है बीएसपी को सत्ता में लाना है!"



[English Translation: "The election situation is clear. SP RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary has reached BSP supremo sister Mayawati Ji's residence to meet her! BSP has to be brought to power and every polling booth has to be won!"]









चुनाव की स्थिति किलियर है बसपा सुप्रीमो बहन कुमारी मायावती जी से उनके आवास पर मिलने पहुँचे आरएलडी नेता जयंत चौधरी सपा खत्म बसपा सरकार बनाने जा रही है जय भीम जय बसपा pic.twitter.com/Bk7aX9NTFt — Sandeep Rao (@Sandeep57896334) February 14, 2022

Another user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "आज बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती जी से मिलने पहुंचे आरएलडी नेता जयंत चौधरी जी."



[English Translation: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary reached today to meet BSP supremo Mayawati ji.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Jayant Chaudhary met with Bahujan Samaj Party Chief at her residence regarding the ongoing UP elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is old.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found similar footage in a video report of ABP News dated 16 March 2019. The title of the video report reads, "RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary meets BSP supremo Mayawati." According to the report, Jayant Chaudhary had reached Mayawati's residence on Mall Avenue in Lucknow to meet BSP supremo Mayawati. This comes after the alliance was formed between Samajwadi Party, BSP and RLD for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On searching more, we found the still of the viral video in a report of Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran dated March 2019. According to the reports, the meeting between Jayant Chaudhary and Mayawati took place at the residence of BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow. During this meeting, BSP general secretary Satishchandra Mishra and Rashtriya Lok Dal spokesperson Anil Dubey were also present.

We also found tweets posted by ANI of this meeting back then. The caption of the tweet reads, "Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary meets Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati in Lucknow."

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary meets Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/LreoIgGgmm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019

It is evident from our investigation that the viral claim of Jayant Chaudhary meeting with BSP chief Mayawati is not recent but almost 3 years old. It has nothing to do with the recent Uttar Pradesh elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.

