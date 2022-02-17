All section
Old Video Shared As Hindu Students Carrying Out Massive Protest Against Hijab In Karnataka

Image Credits: Twitter 

Fact Check

Old Video Shared As Hindu Students Carrying Out Massive Protest Against Hijab In Karnataka

Shriya Handoo

Writer: Shriya Handoo  (Remote Intern) 

Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. She has completed Bachelor's degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

See article by Shriya Handoo

Karnataka,  17 Feb 2022 1:29 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. She has completed Bachelor's degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

See article by Shriya Handoo

In connection with recent incidents reported in Karnataka over the Hijab Row, a video of a rally is viral across social media platforms, purporting to show 'Sanatani Hindu students' protesting against Hijab in Karnataka.

In connection with recent incidents reported in Karnataka over the Hijab Row, a video of a rally is viral across social media platforms, purporting to show Hindu students protesting against Hijab in Karnataka. Several posts are being shared with claims that the large crowd of protesters are Sanatani children who are taking action against the Hijabs in educational institutions and therefore the future is in good hands.

The video shows a large crowd heading in a certain direction and one side of the road being blocked off by this massive crowd. The 45-second-video is going viral on social media with a caption that reads,"शाबाश मेरे सनातनी बच्चो, कर्नाटक के बच्चों को देखकर अब लगता है कि नई पौध सनातन रक्षा के लिए ज्यादा सशक्त है। हमसे ज्यादा सचेत है, हमारी भूमिका केवल इतनी ही है कि हम धर्म रक्षा के लिए बच्चों को रोके नही, बल्कि प्रेरित करें।"

English Translation: "Well done my Sanatani children, looking at the children of Karnataka, now it seems that the new plant is more powerful for the protection of Sanatan. They are more conscious than us, our role is only that we do not stop the children from protecting the religion, but inspire them."



The video is being widely shared on Facebook & Twitter

Image credits: Facebook

Claim:

Hindu youths take out a rally against Hijab Row in Karnataka.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is not from Karnataka but Mumbai and is of August, 2017.

During our initial investigation, we noticed the same video was uploaded on 2017 under the caption," जे.जे.फ्लाय ओव्हर मुंबई मराठा सागर..."

English Translation: "JJ Flyover Mumbai Maratha Sagar..."

The video was uploaded by a Facebook Page called "Marathi Kranti Morcha Maharashtra" with over 2 Lakh followers on August 9, 2017. The video has over 117K views.

With the help of the above clue, we ran a keyword search and found a report by Firstpost published on August 9, 2017. According to the report, thousands of protesters started gathered at Veer Jijamata Udhyan in Byculla on August 9, 2017. They were Mumbaikars and people from other parts of the state, as well, including Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Raigad, Satara, etc.

Image credits: Firstpost

We found another report on the same event by Scroll.in dated August 9, 2017. According to this article, thousands of people participated in the Maratha Kranti Morcha in south Mumbai to demand reservation in jobs and colleges for members of the community. Protesters marched from Byculla Zoo to Azad Maidan, turning the city into a sea of saffron.

Image Credits: Scroll.in

We also found a video on YouTube by Indian Express Online which was uploaded on August 9, 2017. The video has been taken from different magnification. The title of the video reads," Maratha Morcha Rally Visuals: All Political Parties Maratha Leaders To Participate". The description explains, "A book binder, a national-level scuba diver, a businessman and a property consultant are among those from Thane who will participate in the Maratha morcha on Wednesday. At least 2,000 protesters from Thane will join lakhs of others marching from Byculla to Azad Maidan.

"We do not have a leader. We met through this movement and in fact got introduced to many Marathas around us," said Dilip Shinde, coordinator of the rally from Thane."

Conclusion:

Based on the above investigation, it is quite evident that the video is from August 9, 2017's Maratha Morcha rally. However, the video has nothing to do with the Karnataka Hijab Row. In fact, this video has been falsely shared as recent. There was no massive protest against Hijab Row by Hindu youths in Karnataka. This video is therefore misleading and is not from 2022.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Congress Party Zindabad Slogans Were Raised In Amit Shah's Election Rally? No, Viral Claim Is False

Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Shriya Handoo
Hijab Row 
Rally 
Crowd 
Karnataka 
Maratha Kranti Morcha 
Mumbai 
Reservation 

