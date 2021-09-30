News Platforms Report Edited Clip To Claim Rakesh Tikait Threatened Indian Media

Since last year, Indian farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the parliament, terming it to be anti-farmers. Rakesh Tikait has been leading this protest from upfront. Since the beginning of the protest, much disinformation has been circulated to malign the farmers' protests.



Currently, a video of Rakesh Tikait is being circulated on social media. It is being claimed that in the viral video Rakesh Tikait threatened the media by saying that his next target is the Indian media. In the viral video, Rakesh Tikait is heard saying, "The next target are media houses. If you want to survive, join us, or else you'll also be finished."

Editor-in-chief of Zee News Sudhir Chaudhary tweeted this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "राकेश टिकैत का अगला टारगेट मीडिया हाउस हैं।@ZeeNews ने सच दिखाया तो ये धमकी ? नहीं तो."

[English Translation: The next target of Rakesh Tikait are media houses. Zee News showed the truth then this threat? Or else.]

Media channels like Zee News, Republic Bharat, News18 etc., also ran a show based on this clip claiming Rakesh Tikait threatened the media.

This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Farmers' Leader Rakesh Tikait threatened Indian Media.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The viral video is a clipped one.



In most of the viral videos, we noticed the ANI logo. We looked for the original video and found it on ANI official Twitter handle. It was uploaded on 28 September 2021. In 43 seconds long video, Tikait can be heard saying in Hindi, "मेन तो दिल्ली की सरकार है जिसने कानून बनाकर आधा देश बेच दिया. उस पर भी ध्यान दो. मंडिया बेच दी मध्य प्रदेश की 182 मं​डी बेच दी. छत्तीसगढ़ भी अछूता नहीं रहेगा. अब तो ये है कि सब लोग साथ दो. अगला टारगेट मीडिया हाउस है. आपको बचना है तो साथ दे दो नहीं तो आप भी गए."

[English Translation: The main one is the government of Delhi (referring to central govt.) which has sold half the country by making this law. Pay attention to that too. They Sold 182 Mandis of Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh will also not remain untouched. Now it is that everyone should come together. The next target is the media house. If you want to escape, then support me; otherwise, you are also done.]

#WATCH | ... Everyone should join us. The next target will be media houses, if you want to be saved then join us, else you'll also suffer: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait after arriving in Raipur, Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/nnCJgS11Z5 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Responding to the short video being circulated with fake allegations, Bhartiya Kisan Union tweeted the full video and wrote that the IT cell edited this video and calling it Tikait gave a threat to Indian media.

सरकार सब कुछ बेच रही है। सबलोग साथ दो।सरकार का अगला टारगेट मीडिया हाउस है। आपको बचना है तो साथ दे दो नहीं तो आप भी गए।

आईटी सेल के षड्यंत्रकारियों यह बयान 'सरकार का अगला टारगेट' मीडिया संस्थानों को लेकर है।

एक दल का #ITcell वीडियो एडिट कर टिकैत की मीडिया को धमकी बता रहा है pic.twitter.com/wLKtvgmN8h — Bhartiya kisan Union (@OfficialBKU) September 28, 2021

It is evident from our investigation that in the original video, Tikait is criticizing the central government and telling the media that the next target of the government is the media. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

