Caste discrimination
News Platforms Report Edited Clip To Claim Rakesh Tikait Threatened Indian Media

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

News Platforms Report Edited Clip To Claim Rakesh Tikait Threatened Indian Media

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  30 Sep 2021 11:42 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

News reports shared a clipped video to claim Rakesh Tikait threatened the media. We found that in the original video, Tikait is criticizing the central government and telling the media that the next target of the government is the media.

Since last year, Indian farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the parliament, terming it to be anti-farmers. Rakesh Tikait has been leading this protest from upfront. Since the beginning of the protest, much disinformation has been circulated to malign the farmers' protests.

Currently, a video of Rakesh Tikait is being circulated on social media. It is being claimed that in the viral video Rakesh Tikait threatened the media by saying that his next target is the Indian media. In the viral video, Rakesh Tikait is heard saying, "The next target are media houses. If you want to survive, join us, or else you'll also be finished."

Editor-in-chief of Zee News Sudhir Chaudhary tweeted this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "राकेश टिकैत का अगला टारगेट मीडिया हाउस हैं।@ZeeNews ने सच दिखाया तो ये धमकी ? नहीं तो."

[English Translation: The next target of Rakesh Tikait are media houses. Zee News showed the truth then this threat? Or else.]

Media channels like Zee News, Republic Bharat, News18 etc., also ran a show based on this clip claiming Rakesh Tikait threatened the media.

This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Farmers' Leader Rakesh Tikait threatened Indian Media.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The viral video is a clipped one.

In most of the viral videos, we noticed the ANI logo. We looked for the original video and found it on ANI official Twitter handle. It was uploaded on 28 September 2021. In 43 seconds long video, Tikait can be heard saying in Hindi, "मेन तो दिल्ली की सरकार है जिसने कानून बनाकर आधा देश बेच दिया. उस पर भी ध्यान दो. मंडिया बेच दी मध्य प्रदेश की 182 मं​डी बेच दी. छत्तीसगढ़ भी अछूता नहीं रहेगा. अब तो ये है कि सब लोग साथ दो. अगला टारगेट मीडिया हाउस है. आपको बचना है तो साथ दे दो नहीं तो आप भी गए."

[English Translation: The main one is the government of Delhi (referring to central govt.) which has sold half the country by making this law. Pay attention to that too. They Sold 182 Mandis of Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh will also not remain untouched. Now it is that everyone should come together. The next target is the media house. If you want to escape, then support me; otherwise, you are also done.]

Responding to the short video being circulated with fake allegations, Bhartiya Kisan Union tweeted the full video and wrote that the IT cell edited this video and calling it Tikait gave a threat to Indian media.

It is evident from our investigation that in the original video, Tikait is criticizing the central government and telling the media that the next target of the government is the media. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Muslims Beat Policeman To Death For Issuing Challan? No, Visuals Viral With False Communal Claim

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan

