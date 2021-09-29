Muslims Beat Policeman To Death For Issuing Challan? No, Visuals Viral With False Communal Claim

A set of photos and a video are viral on social media with a communal narrative. The images show a seriously wounded policeman lying on the ground, and the video shows a violent mob thrashing a police officer in the middle of a busy road. The photos and video are viral with an anti-Muslim narrative that the Bareilly Civil Lines police had cut challan of some Muslim people who got violent and then beat the policeman to death.

The visuals with the same communal narrative are viral on Twitter.

A Twitter user shared the photos and captioned it in Hindi, "बरेली सिविल लाईन्स न्यूज़ पुलिस द्वारा चालान काटने पर मुसलमानों ने उनकी पिटाई की जो कानून को चुनौती है। यह बताता है कि भविष्य में भारत का हाल भी अफगानिस्तान जैसा होने वाला है यदि अब ही हम नही जागे।".

[English Translation: Muslims beat the policeman to death after the Bareilly Civil Lines Police cut their challan. This is a challenge to the law. It tells that in future, the condition of India is also going to be like Afghanistan if we do not wake up now.]

[The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. You can see the post here.]

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "बरेली सिविल लाईन्स न्यूज़ पुलिस द्वारा चालान काटने पर मुसलमानों ने उनकी पिटाई की जो कानून को चुनौती है! यह वीडियो बताता है की आगे हिन्दुस्तान मे क्या क्या होगा। कौन देश चलायेगा! और सबका भविष्य क्या होगा ! कड़वा सच यह है कि देश को बाहर से ज्यादा अन्दर से बहुत ज्यादा खतरा है!" [English Translation: Muslims beat the policeman to death after the Bareilly Civil Lines Police cut their challan. This is a challenge to the law. Who will run the country? And what will be the future of everyone! The bitter truth is that the country is at greater risk from within than from outside!]

बरेली सिविल लाईन्स न्यूज़ पुलिस द्वारा चालान काटने पर मुसलमानों ने उनकी पिटाई की जो कानून को चुनौती है! यह वीडियो बताता है की आगे हिन्दुस्तान मे क्या क्या होगा |

कौन देश चलायेगा! और सबका भविष्य क्या होगा ! कड़वा सच यह है कि देश को बाहर से ज्यादा अन्दर से बहुत ज्यादा खतरा है! pic.twitter.com/Mk7BxOqECo — Shrvan Pandey (@ShrvanPandey14) September 27, 2021

The visuals with the same communal narrative are viral on Facebook as well.

Claim:

In Bareilly, Muslims beat a policeman to death because he had cut their challan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check verified the claim and found it to be false. The video and the photos are of two different incidents which do not include any communal angle.

Photos:

We ran a Google reverse image search for the photos and found two Twitter posts by the verified account of Bareilly Police.

The first post includes a video carrying a statement of Bareilly district's Senior Superintendent of Police. The video is posted with a Hindi caption, "सोशल मीड़िया प्लेटफॉर्म पर एक पुलिसकर्मी की खून से लथपथ फोटो लगाकर भ्रामक कथन के साथ पोस्ट वायरल किये जाने एवं भ्रामक एवं अफवाह फैलाने वालों के विरुद्ध की जा रही कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक जनपद बरेली की बाईट".

[English translation: Byte of Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly District, regarding the viral posts of a blood-soaked photo of a policeman on social media platform with a misleading statement. Action being taken against those who are spreading rumours.]

The second post carried the viral images and clarified that the policeman seen in the photo was appointed as the head constable in GRP Kanpur, and he shot himself dead in Prayagraj on 20 September. The police also warned that necessary penal action would be taken against those who post such misleading and rumour-mongering content.

We searched for media reports of the same incidents using specific keywords and found two articles by Dainik Bhaskar reported on 20 September and 21 September.



According to the reports, a head constable identified as Chintamani Yadav, posted in Kanpur Central, shot himself dead with a service pistol in the toilet of GRP Police Lines in Prayagraj. He had gone to Prayagraj on escort duty. The reasons for the suicide are being investigated.

Video:

The video was viral around July, and The Logical Indian Fact Check team had debunked it then. The video is of an incident in Jurhera town near the border of Bharatpur and Haryana. A police constable of Punhana police station, Haryana, had come to Jurhera to investigate a case. While passing through the market, the police car collided with another vehicle. After the collision, there was an altercation between the policeman and the people in the other vehicle. The matter escalated so much that the enraged people caught hold of the constable and thrashed him.

Bareilly Police has also issued a rebuttal saying the viral video is not of Bareilly.

To sum up, visuals from two different incidents were linked together. They are viral with a false anti-Muslim narrative that Bareilly Civil Lines police had cut challan for some Muslim people who got violent and then beat the policeman to death.



