A video of a group of people meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is being shared on social media with the context of ongoing farmers' protest. Many people are sharing the video saying that BJP leaders met Rajnath Singh to seek revocation of the contentious farm laws passed by India's government on 28 September 2020.

The video has gone viral with the caption. "BJP leaders begging to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to cancel 3 Farmer bills. They are telling him that these bills are in the interest of only 5% and against 70% of farmers. jaykisan."

