Fact Check: Old Video Of People Meeting Rajnath Singh Shared With Claim Of Them Demanding Repeal Of Farm Laws

A video of a group of people meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is being shared on social media with the context of ongoing farmers' protest. Many people are sharing the video saying that BJP leaders met Rajnath Singh to seek revocation of the contentious farm laws passed by India's government on 28 September 2020.

The video has gone viral with the caption. "BJP leaders begging to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to cancel 3 Farmer bills. They are telling him that these bills are in the interest of only 5% and against 70% of farmers. jaykisan."

Many Twitter users are sharing the video with the false claim.

Claim:

The viral video is of BJP leaders meeting Rajnath Singh seeking repeal of farm laws.



Fact Check:

A reverse image search using InVid tool led to a YouTube channel, where the video was published with the title, "Rajnath Singh on SC/ST Act". On September 6, 2018, the video was published with the description, "BJP MLAs' against SC/ST Act."

We also found another YouTube Channel, Purbaiya News that shared the video with the caption, "Bhishma Dhar submitting memorandum against SC/ST Act to Rajnath Singh." This video was published on September 1, 2018.

The video was also posted by Bhisma Dhar Dwivedi on his Facebook.

Vishvas News contacted Bhishma Dhar Dwivedi, who said, "The video is from August 5, 2018. At that time, we gave a memorandum against the SC / ST Act in Lucknow."

Hence the video is of 2018 when BJP MLA submitted a memorandum against the SC/ST Act to the then Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in Lucknow.

In March 2018, the Supreme Court of India removed mandatory arrests of those involved in atrocities against Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) under SC/SC Act, saying this provision under the said Act was being misused. This Supreme Court verdict led to a massive protest across the nation. Later the Narendra Modi-led NDA government brought an Amendment Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2018 restoring the original provisions of the legislation, and thus nullifying the Supreme Court ruling of March 20. This new amendment was also met with backlash from upper-caste Hindus. The Logical Indian then did a story, which can be read here.

We also found the same video was also viral on Twitter and Facebook, at the beginning of 2020, when many people shared it claiming that MPs' are protesting against the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC).



The claim was earlier debunked by Vishwas News.

