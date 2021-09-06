Rahul Gandhi Shares Old Photo As Ongoing Kisan Mahapanchayat In UP's Muzzafarnagar

For the last nine months, Indian farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the parliament in September 2020. On 5 September, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of farmers from across the country participated in the movement at the GIC ground.

Supporting the farmers' protest, INC leader Rahul Gandhi shared an image as the farmers gathering from the UP'S ongoing Kisan Mahapanchayat. He shared the photo via Twitter on 6 September and wrote in Hindi, "डटा है निडर है इधर है भारत भाग्य विधाता! #FarmersProtest".

In no time, several INC politicians and pages began to share the photo with a similar narrative.

The photo is viral on Twitter.

UP Congress shared the photo of Rahul Gandhi with the viral photo in the background;

J&K Pradesh Congress Sevadal shared the photo tagging Rahul Gandhi.

The image is viral on Facebook as well.

Srinivas BV, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress, shared the image on Facebook.

Claim:

The image shared by Rahul Gandhi is from the UP'S ongoing Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the photo and found it to be old.

We noticed that several users commented on Rahul Gandhi's tweet that viral picture is old. We did a google reverse image search of the viral picture, which led us to The Tribune's news report dated 6 February 2021. The report carries the viral photo with credit to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The photo is captioned as, "Farmers attend a 'Kisan panchayat' at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on February 5, 2021. — PTI". The report mentions that the photo is from the fourth significant farmers' meeting held in the Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh on 5 February 2021 against the Centre's agri-marketing laws in the region. Earlier, the meetings were held in Muzaffarnagar, Mathura and Baghpat, besides some in Haryana.

Using this report as a clue, we did a google keyword search for Farmers attending a Kisan panchayat at Shamli + Uttar Pradesh on February 5, 2021. We found a similar image with a different angle in The Indian Express report dated 6 February 2021. The article's title reads, "Greta to cane dues: UP farmers rally in support of protesters." The TOI also used the similar image in their report.

Therefore, an old image from the farmers' meeting held in Shamli, UP on 5 February is viral as the farmers gathering from the Muzzafarnagar, UP's ongoing Kisan Mahapanchayat.



