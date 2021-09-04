Innocent Girl Took Up Weapon Against Taliban In Panjshir? No, Viral Video Is Old

Taliban declared a complete seizure of Afghanistan's Kabul on 15 August, and the world is worried about how the Taliban rule will affect the rights of civilians living there. Ahmad Massoud has been leading the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan against the Taliban. Meanwhile, a video is viral on social media. In the viral video, a little girl wearing a hijab is firing a machine gun and laughing while looking at the camera.

@Natsecjeff Says: One of the problems that #Afghanistan - & by extension the Taliban regime - will have to tackle is the weaponization of the Afghan society. This kind of weaponization eventually leads to civil war. And that's an actual possibility, considering the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/x8rctmhWoq — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) September 1, 2021

Social media page Devbhoomi Insider while sharing this video on Facebook, wrote, "Viral video of #Talibani Kid girl."

Hindi News channel Zee Hindustan also shared this video clip on their channel claiming children of Panjshir valley of Afghanistan picked up weapons against the Taliban. While sharing this video on Twitter, they wrote in Hindi, "पंजशीर में तालिबान के ख़िलाफ़ मासूम बच्ची ने उठाए हथियार." Its English translation read, "Innocent girl took up arms against Taliban in Panjshir."

Innocent children have taken up weapons against the Taliban in Panjshir.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.



We ran a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool. We found this video on the Facebook page uploaded on 13 March 2020 with an Urdu caption. Its English translation reads, "Pathan is not a scary nation". Pathans known as Pashtuns are Muslim tribes that live in the area of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Assuming this video is associated with Afghanistan or Pakistan, we searched this video on YouTube with different keywords. We found this video posted on a YouTube channel named Daughter of Baloch. The video was uploaded in Jan 2020. The title of the video reads, "Small Baloch Girl who firing with machine Gun".

Though we could not verify the viral video location, it is evident that the video is not from a recent conflict between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front happening in Panjshir valley. Hence, the viral claim is false.

