Innocent Girl Took Up Weapon Against Taliban In Panjshir? No, Viral Video Is Old

Image Credits: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Innocent Girl Took Up Weapon Against Taliban In Panjshir? No, Viral Video Is Old

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  4 Sep 2021 12:29 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Hindi News channel Zee Hindustan shared this video clip on their channel claiming children of Panjshir valley of Afghanistan have picked up weapons against the Taliban. The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verifies the claim.

Taliban declared a complete seizure of Afghanistan's Kabul on 15 August, and the world is worried about how the Taliban rule will affect the rights of civilians living there. Ahmad Massoud has been leading the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan against the Taliban. Meanwhile, a video is viral on social media. In the viral video, a little girl wearing a hijab is firing a machine gun and laughing while looking at the camera.

Social media page Devbhoomi Insider while sharing this video on Facebook, wrote, "Viral video of #Talibani Kid girl."

Hindi News channel Zee Hindustan also shared this video clip on their channel claiming children of Panjshir valley of Afghanistan picked up weapons against the Taliban. While sharing this video on Twitter, they wrote in Hindi, "पंजशीर में तालिबान के ख़िलाफ़ मासूम बच्ची ने उठाए हथियार." Its English translation read, "Innocent girl took up arms against Taliban in Panjshir."

Claim:

Innocent children have taken up weapons against the Taliban in Panjshir.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

We ran a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool. We found this video on the Facebook page uploaded on 13 March 2020 with an Urdu caption. Its English translation reads, "Pathan is not a scary nation". Pathans known as Pashtuns are Muslim tribes that live in the area of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Assuming this video is associated with Afghanistan or Pakistan, we searched this video on YouTube with different keywords. We found this video posted on a YouTube channel named Daughter of Baloch. The video was uploaded in Jan 2020. The title of the video reads, "Small Baloch Girl who firing with machine Gun".

Though we could not verify the viral video location, it is evident that the video is not from a recent conflict between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front happening in Panjshir valley. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Janmashtami Celebrated For First Time In Srinagar In 32 years? No, Viral Claim Is False

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Taliban 
Afghanistan 
Girl 

