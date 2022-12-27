Did Rahul Gandhi Talk About A 'Magical Money-Generating Pump'? No, Viral Video Is Clipped And Shared Without Context

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about a money-generating pump is widely circulated across social media. The video is circulated with a claim that Rahul Gandhi made a bizarre speech at a rally about an alleged magical money-generating pump.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen at a rally addressing several people. Gandhi says, "Brothers and sisters, there is no shortage of money in this country. Our brothers from the farming community are seated here. They have seen the tubewell pumps that provide water when they are switched on. There is a similar pump installed, which takes money from your pockets. In Delhi, a button is pressed, in Mumbai, a button is pressed, and the pump gets switched on. Money goes out of farmers' pockets, and out of labourers' pockets."

The video cuts off as Rahul Gandhi says the word 'note ban'. The video has been shared with text that reads, "Money flows out of a pump."

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "Servants are engaged in making this joker the PM."

और इस जोकर को चमचे PM बनाने पर लगे है ......😂😂😂😂😂😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yrvSNgFLgG — 𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗥𝗮𝗷 🇮🇳 (@NeeRaj_1023) December 22, 2022









It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim. Click here, here and here to read.

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is clipped and presented out of context.

We conducted a keyword search with the terms 'Rahul Gandhi Pump' and came across a video uploaded by TV9 Bharatvarsh on November 14, 2022. At the 17.50 mark, Rahul Gandhi can be seen talking about the pump which he is referring to in the viral video.

In his speech, we noticed that Rahul Gandhi was talking about his experience of meeting a young boy during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This boy told Gandhi that he wanted to become a software engineer. Then, Gandhi asked whether he had used a computer, and the boy replied that his school did not have one.

"We have launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra against the fear spread by the Modi government. But why isn't there a computer in the school? Because all of India's wealth is going to just two or three industrialists. The same thing is happening with the farmers; why aren't they receiving a Minimum Support Price? Why aren't their loans waived? Why aren't people receiving funds from MGNREGA?"

The video then leads to Rahul Gandhi talking about his remarks related to the money pump.

He says, "Brothers and sisters, there is no shortage of money in this country. Our brothers from the farming community are seated here. They have seen the tubewell pumps that provide water when they are switched on. There is a similar pump installed, which takes money from your pockets. In Delhi, a button is pressed, in Mumbai, a button is pressed, and the pump gets switched on. Money goes out of farmers' and labourers' pockets."

We came across the same video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Congress. The video is titled, 'Rahul Gandhi Full Speech | Nanded | Maharashtra | राहुल गांधी | Bharat Jodo Yatra' uploaded on November 10, 2022. At the 12.09 mark in this video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying the remarks seen in the viral video.

Continuing his speech past the pump remarks, he says, "Money goes out of farmers' and labourers' pockets. They implemented note ban and GST. You ask any small and medium businessperson. I asked a businessperson today, 'How much employment did you provide before demonetisation? They said 300 people. Then I asked them how many people they employed after the note ban, and he said 50. He also said he doesn't know what happened to those 250 people."

"This is what the note ban and demonetisation have done to the people. The spinal cord of India provided employment to small businesspersons, farmers, and lakhs of small and medium businesses. All these have been ruined. They made the excuse that they would eradicate black money, but instead, they destroyed the spinal cord of the Indian employment."

We found that the viral video was clipped out of context where Rahul Gandhi touched upon several criticisms of the BJP government on points such as demonetisation and GST. In the speech, he was questioning the government on the alleged absence of benefits of the MGNERGA and the Minimum Support Price for farmers and labourers. Thus, we can conclude that the viral video is shared out of context with a misleading claim.

