No, This Man Did Not Die Using Earphones With Mobile Internet On? No, Video Viral With False Claim

A video of electrocution is going viral on social media. In the viral video, two people can be seen having a conversation while standing on a railway platform. Suddenly, one of them falls down on the railway track due to electrocution. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the man was surfing the internet using wireless earphones, due to which his phone got connected to the high tension line at the railway station, causing electrocution.

Several social media users also shared this video with a similar claim. A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in HIndi which reads, "मोबाईल इयर फोन पर नेट चालू होने की वजह से- ट्रेन के हाईटेन्शन केबल से करंट निकला. और कान से हो कर दिमाग में पँहुचाऔर आगे क्या हुआ ? वो आप खुद देख लें।*ओर हमेशा सफर करते वक्त रेलवे प्लेटफार्म पर. इयर फोन लगाने से ओर प्लेटफार्म पर "रेल लाइन के नज़दीक" खड़े होने से अवश्य दूर रहें."

[English Translation: The high tension cable of the train got electrocuted due to the net being on the mobile earphones. And it reached the brain through the ear and what happened next, you can see for yourself. Always avoid using earphones on the railway platform while traveling and standing near the railway line on the platform.]

This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Man in the viral video was electrocuted because he was using earphones with the mobile internet on.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man was electrocuted because the high tension cable broke and accidently fell on him.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search using InVid tool which led us to report of TV9 Bharatvarsh dated 08 December 2022. The title of the report reads, "TTE was standing on the railway platform, the high tension wire fell, you will get goosebumps after watching the video." According to the reports, the viral incident took place in Kharagpur district of West Bengal. A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was electrocuted, when a live wire broke and fell on him, when he was standing on the Kharagpur railway platform in West Bengal. He got seriously injured in this incident and later shifted to the Hospital.

On doing a keyword search we found several media reports in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report of India Today dated 08 December 2022, the TTE was identifed as Sujan Singh. Sujan Singh was immediately taken to the local railway hospital after the accident. He has suffered injuries on his head and several parts of his body and is currently under treatment. He is stable now and recovering well. The Indian Express and India.com also reported the same.

We also found some pictures of Sujan Singh undergoing treatment at the hospital shared by a Facebook account named Subhash Lal. According to the information mentioned, Sujan Singh has suffered several injuries but he is recovering well.

It is evident from our investigation that the claim of man being electrocuted because he was using earphones with the mobile internet on is false. The man was identified as Sujan Singh who was being electrocuted when a live wire broke and fell on him. He is currently going through medical treatment and is stable now.

