Edited Video Of Rahul Gandhi's Speech Viral Claiming He Credited Islam For Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Violence Idea

Many social media users are sharing a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech, where he can be heard saying, "Mahatma Gandhiji picked up the idea of non-violence from our great religions, from our great teachers. Mahatma Gandhiji picked up the idea of non-violence from ancient Indian philosophy, from Islam."

Netizens are sharing this video with the caption claiming, 'Rahul Gandhi said that Mahatma Gandhi picked non-violence from Islam'. The caption says, "Ridiculous Gyaan from Rahul Gandhi : Mahatma Gandhi picked up the IDEA of "NON VIOLENCE" from "IsIam".

Ridiculous Gyaan from Rahul Gandhi : Mahatma Gandhi picked up IDEA of "NON VIOLENCE" from "IsIam" 🙄😂 that's why people's call him pappu 🤣#राष्ट्र_न्यूज pic.twitter.com/KVGaNQk0M6 — राष्ट्र न्यूज़ (@Rastranews1) March 10, 2021

The video is also viral on Facebook.





Many Twitter users also shared the video.

Claim:

Rahul Gandhi said that 'Mahatma Gandhi picked up the idea of non-violence from Islam'.

Fact Check:

The viral clip is of Rahul Gandhi's speech in a cricket stadium in Dubai, where he was addressing the Indian diaspora and spoke about the increasing intolerance in India. The edited video was also viral in 2019 when India Today had debunked the claim.

The full-length video was uploaded on the verified YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress on January 11, 2019.

At around 24:24 of a 27 minutes 37 seconds long video, one can hear Rahul making the viral remarks. However, in the full video, Gandhi can be heard saying, "Mahatma Gandhiji picked up the idea of non-violence from our great religions, from our great teachers. Mahatma Gandhiji picked up the idea of non-violence from ancient Indian philosophy, from Islam, from Christianity, from Judaism, from great religion where it is clearly written that violence will not help anyone achieve anything.

Hence, in the full speech, Rahul Gandhi spoke about all the prominent religions of the world, including Christianity, Judaism for inspiring Mahatma Gandhi's non-violence policy, but the last bit of the video was edited to portray Rahul praised Islam saying it inspired Mahatma Gandhi's non-violence policy.

