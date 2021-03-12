Arvind Kejriwal Tweets Delhi To Establish India's First Teacher Training University, Forgets Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, And West Bengal Already Has It

On March 9, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the Delhi government is going to establish India's first university dedicated to training the teachers. The translation of his tweet in English is "The Delhi government will establish the country's first teachers' university this year. Here the best teachers in the country and the world will be produced."

दिल्ली सरकार इस साल देश की पहली टीचर्स यूनिवर्सिटी की स्थापना करेगी। जहां देश और दुनिया के बेहतरीन शिक्षक तैयार किए जाएंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 9, 2021

Many Twitter users later also made the same claim of the Delhi government.

Claim:

Delhi government to build India's first teachers' training university.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword "Teacher's training university" and found that there is a list of colleges that are recognised by a statutory body of the Government of India, the National Council For Teachers' Education (NCTE).

Delhi itself has a list of Teachers' training institutes in the National Capital recognised by NCTE.

Other states like West Bengal, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu also have pre-existing teachers' training programme.

West Bengal started its teachers' training institute on January 16, 2015. It is named as The West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning and Administration and came into existence 12 by virtue of the Act of the West Bengal Legislature, having been assented by the Governor. The institute offers bachelors, masters, PhD and M.Phil courses in Education.

Similarly, an institute for training teachers was established by the Gujarat government in 2010. The institute is named the Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE). The institute offers undergraduate, postgraduate, (Ph. D. and M. Phil) courses in Education.

Another teachers training university was established by the Tamil Nadu government in 2008, named Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, for promoting excellence in Teachers Education.

As there is a list of teachers' training institutes and universities in India. Hence, Kejriwal's claim of building India's first training university for teachers is not true.

