Arvind Kejriwal Tweets Delhi To Establish India's First Teacher Training University, Forgets Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, And West Bengal Already Has It

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and many other social media users misleadingly claimed that India's first teachers' training university will be built by Delhi's government. The claim is not true.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   12 March 2021 1:13 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Economic Times

On March 9, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the Delhi government is going to establish India's first university dedicated to training the teachers. The translation of his tweet in English is "The Delhi government will establish the country's first teachers' university this year. Here the best teachers in the country and the world will be produced."

Many Twitter users later also made the same claim of the Delhi government.

Claim:

Delhi government to build India's first teachers' training university.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword "Teacher's training university" and found that there is a list of colleges that are recognised by a statutory body of the Government of India, the National Council For Teachers' Education (NCTE).

Delhi itself has a list of Teachers' training institutes in the National Capital recognised by NCTE.

Other states like West Bengal, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu also have pre-existing teachers' training programme.

West Bengal started its teachers' training institute on January 16, 2015. It is named as The West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning and Administration and came into existence 12 by virtue of the Act of the West Bengal Legislature, having been assented by the Governor. The institute offers bachelors, masters, PhD and M.Phil courses in Education.

Similarly, an institute for training teachers was established by the Gujarat government in 2010. The institute is named the Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE). The institute offers undergraduate, postgraduate, (Ph. D. and M. Phil) courses in Education.

Another teachers training university was established by the Tamil Nadu government in 2008, named Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, for promoting excellence in Teachers Education.

As there is a list of teachers' training institutes and universities in India. Hence, Kejriwal's claim of building India's first training university for teachers is not true.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Delhi government to build Indias first teachers training university.
Claimed By :  Arvind Kejriwal
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

