Old Video Of Public Reaction To Shah Rukh Khan's Movies Peddled As Pathaan Review

Despite the Boycott call, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's starrer film Pathaan hit theatres worldwide yesterday and did a collection of Rs. 53-54 crores on its first day of release. Meanwhile, several videos of people coming out of the theatre and criticising the movie has gone viral on social media. While sharing these videos, people on social media claimed that the audience is giving negative reviews to Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan.

Video1:

In this video, a person asked the audience about their response on the movie, to which they term it as one of the worst movie of Shahrukh and even rated it "minus zero".

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Public Review of Pathaan- "Pathetic Movie, SRK's WORST MOVIE" #PathaanReview #Pathaan #BoycottPathaan."





Pathaan Review.



Minus Zero 😭

SRK’s worst movie

pic.twitter.com/RGDpt8yQMo — maithun (@Being_Humor) January 25, 2023





Video 2:

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Blockbuster Flop. Thanks, Bobby Bhai for your support. Kya Bakwas Picture Banai Hai . The Film Is Super Flop John #SRK per Bhaari Padd Gye One Of The Worst Film of #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan #PathaanReview #पठान_का_बहिष्कार #ShahRukhKhan #BoycottPathaan."

Blockbuster Flop.



Thanks, Bobby Bhai for your support.

Kya Bakwas Picture Banai Hai . The Film Is Super Flop

John #SRK per Bhaari Padd Gye One Of The Worst Film of #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan #PathaanReview #पठान_का_बहिष्कार #ShahRukhKhan #BoycottPathaan pic.twitter.com/FtqlUkYkib — Kareena (@ILovMyIndia12) January 25, 2023

Right leaning page Kreately Media, who rigorously run the Boycott Pathaan movie trend on social media, shared this video and wrote, "Theater has 20% public #BoycottPathaan #BoycottPathaanMovie."

Claim:

Viral clips show people giving negative reviews to film "Pathaan".

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral videos are old and presented out of context.

Video 1:

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found a poster film "Zero" in the back of the woman giving the interview. It is to be noted that Shah Rukh Khan's film 'ZERO', directed by Aanand L. Rai, was released four years ago.





Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the original video uploaded on a YouTube channel named Filmyfever dated December 21, 2018. The title of the video reads, 'ZERO | Most Angry Review | Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma | Anand L Rai.' From 0:35 second of timestamp, one can see the same visuals as seen in the viral video.





Video 2:

We observed the video carefully and found that the man in the viral video was criticising Imtiaz Ali for directing this movie. However, it is to be noted that film 'Pathaan' is directed by Siddharth Anand. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not related to Shahrukh's recent movie. On searching, we found that Imtiaz Ali directed Shahrukh Khan's film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' which was released in 2017.

On searching more, we also found the viral clip on the official YouTube channel named Viralbollywood dated August 4, 2017. The title of the video read, 'Jab Harry Met Sejal Movie Review | Shahrukh Khan.' As per the video, the person was giving his reaction on the movie 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.





It is evident from our investigation that the viral public reviews are not related to film Pathaan. The first video was related to review of film 'Zero' while the second video was related to film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Hence, old videos are being shared as recent reviews of Pathaan.

